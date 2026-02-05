Jordan, Saudi Arabia Deepen Cooperation On Land Transport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra)-- Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, Fares Abu Diyeh, headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the meetings of the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport, held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the land transport sector.According to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, the committee discussed a range of technical and regulatory issues related to passenger and freight transport between the two countries.Discussions also covered arrangements for the upcoming Hajj season, customs procedures, and mechanisms for electronic linkage between border crossings, with the aim of facilitating cross-border movement and improving the efficiency of services provided to transport operators and travelers.The meeting further addressed ways to develop procedures and enhance the operational performance of the land transport system, as well as to strengthen integration in the exchange of data and information between the two sides. These steps are expected to improve the smooth flow of transport and support the growth of trade exchange between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordination and joint cooperation, adherence to approved regulations and instructions, and working in a spirit of partnership to address operational challenges, in a manner that serves the interests of the transport sector and enhances land transport for passengers and goods between the two countries.The minutes of the meeting were signed on behalf of Jordan by Secretary General Fares Abu Diyeh, and on behalf of Saudi Arabia by Abdulmajid Al-Tassan, Vice President of the General Authority for Land Transport.On the sidelines of the meetings, the Jordanian delegation, led by Abu Diyeh, conducted a field visit that included reviewing Saudi Arabia's experience with autonomous vehicles and touring the Riyadh Metro, as part of efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in transport and technology.During the visit, Abu Diyeh also met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Rumaih Al-Rumaihi, where they discussed further strengthening cooperation in the field of land transport between the two countries.