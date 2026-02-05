Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 71,851
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the total number of those who arrived at the sector's hospitals during the past 24 hours was 27 martyrs and 18 injuries, while the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on Oct. 11 reached 574, and the total number of injuries reached 1518.
The ministry also noted that the operations to recover war victims from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Israeli war machine resulted in the recovery of 717 bodies, at a time when search operations were disrupted due to the depletion of fuel in the sector.
A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the occupation had come into effect last October following the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the sites and populated areas in the sector, but the Israeli attacks on Gaza and its people are still continuing to this day, in continuous violation of previous agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment