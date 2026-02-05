Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 71,851

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, since Oct. 7, 2023, until today, has risen to 71,851 martyrs, in addition to 171,626 wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the total number of those who arrived at the sector's hospitals during the past 24 hours was 27 martyrs and 18 injuries, while the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on Oct. 11 reached 574, and the total number of injuries reached 1518.

The ministry also noted that the operations to recover war victims from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Israeli war machine resulted in the recovery of 717 bodies, at a time when search operations were disrupted due to the depletion of fuel in the sector.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the occupation had come into effect last October following the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the sites and populated areas in the sector, but the Israeli attacks on Gaza and its people are still continuing to this day, in continuous violation of previous agreements.