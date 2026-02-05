King Of Belgium Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: HM King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium received the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Belgium, HE Talal bin Almas Al Saleh Al Sulaiti.

HE the Ambassador conveyed to HM the King the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and His Highness's wishes to His Majesty for continued good health and happiness, and to the government and people of Belgium for ongoing progress and prosperity.



For his part, HM the King of Belgium entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued advancement and prosperity.