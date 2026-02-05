Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Centre Delegation On Urban Innovation, Technology Acceleration
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met on Thursday with a delegation from the United Nations Centre for Innovation and Technology Acceleration for Cities (UNITAC), currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they reviewed avenues of cooperation, particularly in leveraging innovation and technology, including artificial intelligence, to support early crisis foresight and enhance diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment