Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Centre Delegation On Urban Innovation, Technology Acceleration

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Centre Delegation On Urban Innovation, Technology Acceleration


2026-02-05 02:03:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met on Thursday with a delegation from the United Nations Centre for Innovation and Technology Acceleration for Cities (UNITAC), currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they reviewed avenues of cooperation, particularly in leveraging innovation and technology, including artificial intelligence, to support early crisis foresight and enhance diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

MENAFN05022026000063011010ID1110702075



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search