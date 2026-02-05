25 Tonnes Of Substandard Batteries Returned To Iran
In a statement, the authority said the shipment underwent a technical assessment during the certification and quality control process, which found that the batteries failed to meet required standards. As a result, the shipment was sent back to Iran.
The authority urged all traders and importers to avoid importing low-quality and non-standard goods.
hz/sa
