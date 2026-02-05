Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2026 - This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Liselotte Sofie Hyveled 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 1,085 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

1,085 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 28,049 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

28,049 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person David Moore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, US Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 23,895 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

23,895 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person David Moore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, US Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (to cover tax on shares transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 304.72 6,845 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

6,845 shares

DKK 2,085,839.07 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Emil Kongshøj Larsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, International Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 7,289 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

7,289 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Emil Kongshøj Larsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, International Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (to cover taxes transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 304.72 3,645 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

3,645 shares

DKK 1,110,720.73 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 11,562 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

11,562 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Martin Holst Lange 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 23,092 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

23,092 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Thilde Hummel Bøgebjerg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Enterprise IT & Quality b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 5,009 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

5,009 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Karsten Munk Knudsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 26,557 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

26,557 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Kasper Bødker Mejlvang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, CMC & Product Supply b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 6,706 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

6,706 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Ludovic Helfgott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Product & Portfolio Strategy b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares

Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 21,075 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

21,075 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-04 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





