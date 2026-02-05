Morgan & Morgan Announces Release Of Verdict Magazine 2026, Highlighting 2025 Milestones And National Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, announced today the release of Verdict Magazine 2026, its annual publication showcasing the firm's achievements and continued growth. In 2025, the firm surpassed $30 billion recovered for clients and opened 21 new offices nationwide.

Verdict Magazine 2026 captures the full scope of Morgan & Morgan's progress and impact over the past year, telling the firm's complete story through its history, expansion, top verdicts and settlements, client victories, attorney profiles, and community involvement. With offices now positioned to support clients in every state, from coast to coast, the publication reflects how Morgan & Morgan continues to expand access to justice nationwide.

“Verdict Magazine is more than a year-in-review, it's a transparent reflection of who we are and how we fight for our clients,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan.“The magazine shows what the insurance companies offered our clients and what we ultimately obtained from them. It serves as our report card and we are proud of our results, as they demonstrate our commitment to being everywhere for everyone.”

Verdict Magazine 2026 highlights many of the achievements that the firm celebrated in 2025, including having 295 cases go to trial which were ultimately resolved favorably for the plaintiff. The firm secured $1,098,230,342 in jury verdicts for its clients, and millions more in mid-trial settlements in 2025.

Morgan & Morgan also grew by maintaining attorney hiring numbers across the firm and investing in the next generation of lawyers with its summer associate program. At the close of 2025, the firm employed 1,125 attorneys and 5,978 employees total.

In addition to celebrating firmwide accomplishments, Verdict Magazine 2026 serves as an essential resource for the legal community. From major partnerships and firm philosophy to office-level successes, the magazine demonstrates the depth and scale of the firm's litigation capabilities.

With a growing national footprint and a reputation built on results, Morgan & Morgan continues to position itself as a leader in high-stakes litigation. Verdict Magazine 2026 underscores the firm's momentum entering the year ahead and its continued focus on delivering results for injured individuals and families across the country.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Emily Walsh (Morgan & Morgan) – ... / (718) 310-5068