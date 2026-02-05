The“Hottest” Bagel In The US Is Opening In Nashville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PopUp Bagels, the "Not famous but known" bagel shop plans to open first Nashville location, with multiple new locations to come in Tennessee and Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding with its first Nashville location coming in early 2026, and additional storefronts to come in Tennessee and Alabama.

PopUp Bagels strategically selects locations in high-traffic, energetic urban and suburban communities. Retail spaces typically span 1,100 square feet, focusing on areas with vibrant atmospheres and strong foot traffic. By positioning storefronts in dynamic neighborhoods, PopUp Bagels ensures the brand resonates with locals and visitors alike, creating a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy their signature Grip, Rip and Dip bagels.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has morphed from humble beginnings to an award-winning company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and impressive brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window is now a defining icon of New York's bagel culture with permanent locations nationwide.

“Expanding throughout the South in Tennessee and Alabama represents an exciting step in our growth story,” said PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett.“Launching in Nashville allows us to connect with a passionate, fast-growing community that shares our love of great food and hospitality. We're excited to introduce PopUp Bagels to Music City and beyond.”

New locations in Nashville, and throughout Tennessee and Alabama, mark a major milestone for PopUp Bagels, expanding the brand's footprint throughout the Southeast. The new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, Florida, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

“Nashville has an incredible food scene built on high energy, creativity, and a real sense of community,” said Kumar Patel, Managing Partner of Power Brands Hospitality Group.“PopUp Bagels fits right into that. It's simple, high-quality bagels and schmears are served hot, fresh, and meant to be shared. We're excited to bring that experience to Nashville and continue growing throughout Tennessee and Alabama.”

New locations in Tennessee & Alabama and partnership expansion with Power Brands Hospitality Group further strengthens PopUp Bagels' position in the bagel industry, bringing their infamous Grip, Rip and Dip bagels to communities far and wide across the nation. The brand's commitment to serving high-quality, freshly baked bagels and its unique weekly schmear offerings continue to generate excitement and loyalty among bagel enthusiasts everywhere. PopUp Bagels' expansion continues its mission of a broader national journey to make their distinct, hot-from-the-oven bagels available to more communities.

What sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven - no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

About Power Brands Hospitality Group

Founded in 1991, Power Brands Hospitality Group (“PBHG”) is a premier owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands, including Super Chix and Biscuit Belly in Charlotte. PBHG's establishments are thoughtfully designed to deliver a welcoming ambiance, exceptional craftsmanship, and family-friendly experiences-all at an affordable price. For inquiries, contact PBHG at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

