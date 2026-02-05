Trust In Doom: 2 Iconic Stories Where Doctor Doom Saves The World

Image source: Amazon

Dr. Doom is a technological and scientific genius. He has mystical abilities that surpass even those of Dr. Strange. Dr. Doom is a jack of all trades and a master of all. Hardcore comic book fans and casual readers alike all know Dr. Doom is a villain. However, Doom has also done good for the world. When Doom saves the world, it's always on his terms and for his own aggrandisement.

Would you want to live in a world with no war, hunger, or poverty? The only catch is that Dr. Doom would be the sole ruler of the world. As long as you accept Doom as your ruler, life would be fair for all. You would never have another worry in your life again as long as you embrace Doom's dark utopia.

Would you want to live in that world? In the comic books, Doom saves the world twice, canonically and non-canonically. Also, the Marvel heroes have to overthrow him to bring back the inequality and unfairness of the world that Doom erased.

Is that fair?

Here are two instances where Doom saves the world.

1. Emperor Doom (1987)

This is the first of two iconic stories where Doom saves the world. In the 1980s, Marvel Comics would publish self-contained graphic novels that told one-and-done stories. Emperor Doom, also known as“Marvel Graphic Novel #27,” is from 1987. It's about the Marvel heroes struggling to undo a forced global utopia after Doom saves the world.

Dr. Doom decides that he wants to save the world. He needs a long-term strategy and multiple players who can't see his full agenda. So, he makes whomal with Namor, whom Doom believes he can't control; Doom will control the surface world while Namor controls the oceans.

Doom then kidnaps and imprisons the Purple Man. The Purple Man has the power of mind control over anyone. Doom imprisons Purple Man in a prison that amplifies his power globally. So, Doom will be able to control the minds of everyone on Earth without them realizing it. Doom has Namor control of synthetic beings and anyone immune to the global telepathic suggestion.

Global Peace on Doom's Terms

The Purple Man's powers work on everyone, heroes and villains alike. Doom uses the Purple Man's powers to create a global utopia. Doom ends war, hunger, and the future threat of nuclear war, and brings about global peace. No one on Earth has a want for food, security, peace, medical care, or a need for money.

Wonder Man was in a sensory deprivation tank during Doom's rule. Wonder Man helps his fellow heroes break the Purple Man's mental suggestion. They overthrow Doom's benevolent global dictatorship. However, the superheroes turned the world into what it was before. They bring back war, government corruption, social inequality, hunger, and every negative social issue that existed before Doom's rule.

Doom saves the world, and the heroes put it back the way it was. Even if it was a forced utopia, is it right?

2. One World Under Doom (2025)

Emperor Doom is now technically non-canonical. However, Doom saves the world again in 2025 in the One World Under Doom event. At the end of the 2024 Marvel event Blood Hunt, where vampires almost took control of the world, Dr. Doom took the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Dr. Strange. Then, Doom would close Latveria off from the world, via a magic dome, for a year to brainstorm.

Dr. Doom berates the Avengers for not saving the world or improving it, even though they have the power to do so. Doom, with the agreementof cooperation with every government, becomes the ruler of Earth. The world is now known as“United Latveria.” Doom saves the world. The world becomes a utopia; there is no more war, hunger, inequality, or poverty.

The Marvel heroes form several factions to stop Doom. Worse, they learn that Doom is not using mind control. They learn that the world's governments voluntarily and willingly gave up control to Doom. After Doom makes a costly personal mistake, he loses control, and the world reverts to the way it was.

When Doom Saves the World

Fans love Dr. Doom because he is such a complicated character. He is an egotistical authoritarian who can't live in a world where others are better than him or tolerate a populace that does not worship him. However, he saved the world on two occasions. It was the heroes who would bring back the inequality and unfairness of the world to prevent a perfect world under Doom's glare. You can decide if that is right or wrong, but it is proof of why fans love Doom so much.

