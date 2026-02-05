FOURCORTERS And Lionfish Tech Advisors Release New Market Benchmarks For THE PYRAMIDTM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FOURCORTERS, Inc., a B2B marketing agency that integrates analyst insight with marketing execution, and Lionfish Tech Advisors have released new market benchmarks for THE PYRAMIDTM, the next-generation analyst benchmark model providing B2B tech buyers a new way to understand how vendors align with their priorities.

THE PYRAMIDTM has already published benchmarks on FOURCORTERS' content hub, FOURCASTERSTM ( ), covering the following markets: Agentic AI, Anti Ransomware, CNAPP, CCaaS, UCaaS, Integrated UC+CC, E-Commerce, Managed IoT Connectivity, Salesforce Automation, and Workplace Security.

Research is already underway on the following markets, which will be published as PYRAMIDS in 2026:

. AI Development Platforms

. AI Gateway

. BPO With Assistance From External

. Cloud Services Providers

. Content Disarm And Reconstruction (CDR)

. Cyber Physical Systems Protection Platform (CPS)

. Deepfake Detection

. Email Security

. Extended Detection And Response (XDR, Subset TBD)

. Identity Access Management (IAM)

. Industrial IoT Platforms (IIoT)

. Managed Detection And Response (MDR)

. Mobile Private Networks (MPN)

. Network Security Microsegmentation

. Privileged Access Management (PAM)

. Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

. Quantum Computing

. Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)

. Storage

. Virtual Machines

THE PYRAMIDTM is generated using a consistent methodology and approach to vendor positioning, leveraging an average of over 60 metrics to calculate relative positioning across two major dimensions: the Performance Index and the Strategic Index. THE PYRAMIDTM is powered by Lionfish Tech Advisors' AquariumTM data engine, which combines the efficiency and breadth of artificial intelligence with the accuracy and nuance of analyst oversight.

Vendors can complete a short survey that will be taken into consideration for THE PYRAMID, The survey helps ensure the most accurate and up-to-date data is being collected. Vendors can also get in touch directly with Lionfish or FOURCORTERS with any questions about THE PYRAMID.

“THE PYRAMID was built to evolve alongside the markets it tracks,” said Roberta Gamble, Chief Research Analyst at FOURCASTERS.“Our ability to update each one every six months–an industry first–gives buyers and vendors unprecedented access to current and relevant insights for dynamic B2B markets.”

Built as a buyer's guide, THE PYRAMID helps buyers identify technology partners that align with organizational priorities and risk appetite by understanding each vendor's market presence alongside their solution breadth and agility. THE PYRAMID also identifies vendors with standout performance in a specific capability critical to success, such as deployment time, AI journey readiness, or ecosystem strength.

“As more markets are added, methodological consistency becomes increasingly important,” said Rob Smith, CEO of Lionfish Tech Advisors.“The Aquarium provides the analytical foundation that allows THE PYRAMID to extend into new categories while preserving analyst judgment and data integrity.”

“This phase reflects how the partnership was intended to operate,” said Gary Robbins, CEO of FOURCORTERS, Inc.“A consistent framework across markets gives buyers a clear way to evaluate suppliers, and gives vendors a credible structure for communicating market position.”

THE PYRAMIDTM is published through FOURCASTERSTM, FOURCORTERS' independent research and content hub, and is available for licensing through FOURCORTERS, Inc. Future PYRAMIDTM releases will continue on a regular cadence, covering a broader range of B2B technology markets.

About FOURCORTERS, INC.

FOURCORTERS is a B2B marketing agency that integrates the voice of industry analysts into every stage of demand generation. From customer research to analyst-backed content, ABM programs to executive events, FOURCORTERS delivers campaigns that blend credibility, creativity, and measurable results.

About Lionfish Tech Advisors

About Lionfish Tech Advisors: Lionfish Tech Advisors is an independent research and advisory firm composed of industry experts, bringing decades of global IT expertise across industries, including: healthcare, digital experiences, cloud and infrastructure, security, identity, managed services, and AI and emerging technologies.

About FOURCASTERSTM

The FOURCASTERSTM content hub enables independent analysts and analyst firms to share future-focused B2B research content and projections. FOURCASTERS offers experts a place to deliver valuable insights while providing businesses with a single hub to access insights, data, and projections in anticipation of future trends across a global network. Because together, we can collaborate, innovate, and make a meaningful impact.