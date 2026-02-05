Assam CM Unveils Unesco World Heritage Plaque At Charaideo Moidams

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday formally unveiled the plaque bearing the UNESCO World Heritage recognition certificate of the Charaideo Moidams, describing the historic site as a vast and largely untapped repository of academic and archaeological research.

The ceremonial unveiling was held at the Charaideo Moidam complex in Charaideo district.

The Moidams were accorded World Heritage Site status during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi on July 26, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the global recognition has brought immense pride and joy to the people of Assam and termed it one of the most significant achievements of the state government in the past decade.

He said the UNESCO certificate has now been displayed in the form of a plaque so that visitors from across the state and beyond can view it.

Highlighting the tourism impact of the recognition, the Chief Minister said tourist footfall at Charaideo has increased substantially.

He informed that around 200 foreign tourists and nearly 80,000 domestic visitors toured the site over the past year.

Sarma said the Charaideo Moidams hold enormous potential for academic research, noting that many burial mounds are yet to be excavated and scientific processes such as DNA preservation of recovered materials have not been undertaken so far.

He announced that the state government would facilitate the establishment of a dedicated research centre for the Moidams under a state university, enabling students to pursue doctoral studies while uncovering historical artefacts.

The Chief Minister said Rs. 25 crore has already been allocated for conservation, with plans for regular maintenance, increased manpower and the creation of an annual maintenance fund.

Emphasising community participation, he said homestays and eco-friendly guesthouses would be developed, while local festivals such as Me-Dam-Me-Phi should be promoted to enhance cultural tourism.

He also stressed the need for urgent development of the buffer zone, which includes 21 Moidams, temples and royal burial sites, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Charaideo into a national and international heritage tourism destination.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.