NMDC Group's Net Profits Surge 29% Year On Year To Surpass The AED 4.0 Billion Mark For The First Time, Board Proposes 20% Increase In Cash Dividends To Reach AED 844.4 Million For 2025



Revenues reach a record-high AED 28.8 billion, on the back of solid project progress and strong backlog execution International markets represented 35% of the AED 19.5 in total awarded projects, reflecting a geographically diverse project portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE; February 2026: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, today announced a strong set of financial results for 2025, reporting revenues of AED 28.8 billion, up 10% y-o-y, with the UAE representing 81% of total revenues and international markets representing the remaining 19%. Net profit surged 29% y-o-y to cross the AED 4.0 billion mark, on the back of operational efficiencies, margin expansion and a favorable business mix.

In light of these outstanding results, NMDC Group's Board proposed a 20% year-on-year increase in cash dividends to reach AED 844.4 million in 2025, representing AED 1 per share, pending the approval of the Company's upcoming Annual General Assembly meeting.

The Group's awarded projects in 2025 reached AED 19.5 billion, building up a solid backlog of AED 57.9 billion. NMDC Group continues to diversify its pipeline, which exceeded AED 109 billion at the end of 2025 through its different verticals and across different geographies, with the Group's newest vertical, NMDC Infra representing more than 10% of the Group's pipeline.

On the operational front, NMDC was awarded three international projects, with the Group's first entry into the Philippines with an AED 2.2 billion project in Manila Bay and won an AED 0.4 billion project to build a new marina in Salalah, Oman. Additionally, NMDC Energy was awarded an AED 4.2 billion EPC contract in Taiwan for a subsea gas pipeline project.

In 2025, NMDC Group's ramped up NMDC Infra's service offering, with the establishment of NMDCCC, a new joint-venture focused on delivering onshore oil and gas EPC solutions in the UAE. Most recently, NMDC Infra acquired 51% stake in Spain's Lantania Aguas, marking NMDC Group's first European market entry. Following customary approvals, NMDC Infra's offering will expand to include a leading global player in the water sector, with an AED 2 billion backlog spread across multiple markets.

NMDC Group maintained its AA ESG rating on MSCI, receiving it for the second consecutive year. The Group has formed partnerships with various public and private sector entities on ESG and sustainability initiatives. In 2025, it has built on its partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, to establish a specific framework covering thirteen (13) key areas associated with the protection of the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and safeguarding marine life and natural resources.

H.E. Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, said:“We're proud of our financial performance in 2025 which serves to reflect NMDC Group's commitment to its shareholders, partners, clients, and the UAE, underscoring why we are a partner for growth across various critical industries. Our significant track record demonstrates our expanding global footprint as well as our ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to execute high-value projects with precision in the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, added:“Our solid financial results for 2025 mark a year of meaningful progress and operational milestones, adding another memorable chapter of resilient growth to our 50-year legacy. Looking ahead, NMDC Group continues to execute a strategy focused on creating value by leveraging our experience and unique offering in high-potential markets, to optimize operational efficiency and maintain its growing profitability. NMDC Group is poised to continue reinforcing its leading position, as we enhance our assets, leverage artificial intelligence, and refine our business model.”

Looking ahead, NMDC Group's strategic objectives remain focused on driving revenue growth by reinforcing its position in the local and international markets.