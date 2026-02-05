Cordell & Cordell Expands Estate Planning To Serve Nine U.S. States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nation's largest family law firm now offers Estate Planning Services in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, helping more Americans plan for their family's future

St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation's largest family law firm, today announced that it has further expanded its estate planning services into four states across the U.S.: Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Cordell & Cordell's estate planning services are now available immediately in all of these U.S. states as well as in Missouri, Illinois, Virginia, Kansas, and Texas, bringing the total to nine states nationwide. The expansion brings vital estate planning guidance to 36% of the U.S. population[i] at a time when few Americans have a will.

Estate Planning Is for Everyone

“There's a common belief that estate planning is reserved for older people with millions of dollars or multiple homes. However, estate planning is for everyone, regardless of age, assets, or income level,” said John Sauter, Senior Estate Planning Attorney at Cordell & Cordell.“Americans face increasingly complex situations involving blended families, aging parents, minor children, and healthcare decision-making. Most families wait until there is an urgent life event to think about estate planning. However, the time to make these important decisions is not while going through them, when emotions are running high. Everyone with savings, a home, or investments needs a plan well in advance.”

According to a 2025 national survey, only 24% of U.S. adults have a will, leaving the majority of Americans without documented instructions for their families on how their assets, healthcare decisions, and guardianship wishes should be handled in the event of illness or death.[ii] As a result, most people aren't prepared when it matters most.

Take Control-Or the Court System Will

Each state follows different rules to determine where an individual's money, property, and other assets will go without a will or trust. Often, these assets are frozen until the probate court system combs through every aspect of an estate. As a result, surviving families face delays, unnecessary legal expenses, and additional emotional and financial stress. Probate proceedings can take months or even years to resolve, depending on the estate's complexity and the state where the case is filed, potentially reducing estate value through administrative costs.[iii]

Additionally, without healthcare directives or durable powers of attorney, many families are forced to seek court-appointed guardianship or conservatorship to make urgent medical or financial decisions.[iv]

Gain Clarity About Estate Planning

“Many people delay estate planning because they feel confused on where to start,” said Joseph P. Breda, Chief Executive Officer at Cordell & Cordell.“By expanding our estate planning services to a total of nine U.S. states, we're making legal guidance more accessible, helping people take proactive steps before a crisis forces decisions during pivotal life moments.”

The continued expansion of the practice area in 2026 is in response to the reality that more than half of Americans recognize the importance of estate planning, but delay taking action because they don't know where to start.[v] An exclusive family law firm, Cordell & Cordell gives more families and individuals confidence that their medical and end-of-life wishes will be honored. Services include:



Wills and trusts

Powers of attorney

Healthcare directives

Asset protection strategies

Probate administration

Trust administration Real estate and asset planning



Cordell & Cordell's step-by-step estate planning approach is designed to be practical and educational, in plain language, guiding clients through decisions that can otherwise feel overwhelming.

The new Cordell & Cordell office locations where Estate Planning is now offered:



Jacksonville, Fla.

Cranberry Township, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Wilmington, N.C. Cincinnati, Ohio



To learn more information about Cordell & Cordell's estate planning services or to schedule your personalized consultation, visit or call 833-825-4388.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States* having served more than 100,000 clients over 35 years in offices across 33 states with over 200 attorneys. Clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters. For more on Cordell & Cordell, visit: cordellcordell. *Leopard Solutions

