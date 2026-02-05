Ministry Of Culture Announces Recipients Of Modern Heritage Research Grants Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ministry of Culture has announced the recipients of the first cycle of the Modern Heritage Research Grants Programme, which aims to support research-based, and academic and creative initiatives that explore, document, and reinterpret the UAE's modern architectural heritage from the 1960s to 1980s, which is an essential component of the Emirati national identity.

The 5-year programme was launched with total funding of AED 800K in collaboration with Zayed University and MAJRA – National CSR Fund, as part of joint efforts to strengthen the research and creative ecosystem, while positioning the UAE as a leading hub for research, critical thinking, and knowledge production in the field of modern architectural heritage.

A Strategic Partnership to Raise Awareness of Architectural Heritage

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said:“This programme marks a significant step in raising awareness of the UAE's modern architectural heritage. It directly supports the efforts of researchers and creatives dedicated to safeguarding the memory of our modern urban landscapes for future generations. We are confident that this initiative will foster a strong local and international knowledge network, while reinforcing the UAE's status as a hub for innovation, creativity, and scientific research in this field.”

H.E. added:“The announcement of the list of grant recipients marks one of the most significant tangible outcomes of the National Policy for Preserving the Modern Architectural Heritage of the United Arab Emirates launched by the Ministry in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the production of specialised knowledge and expanding the scope of rigorous academic documentation of modern architectural heritage.”

Prof. Michael Allen, Zayed University Provost, said:“Zayed University's participation reflects its commitment to advancing interdisciplinary research, critical inquiry, and knowledge production aligned with national priorities. Through this collaboration, the University supports rigorous academic and creative scholarship that positions the UAE's modern architectural heritage as a field of study, pedagogy, and cultural documentation, while enabling researchers to generate evidence-based insights that inform heritage preservation, education, and future urban discourse.”

Mohammad Al Qassim, Director, Strategic Affairs and Sponsorship, stated:“Majra's support for this programme comes within the framework of our commitment to our role as a national enabler, directing our corporate social responsibility resources toward research and cultural initiatives with sustainable impact. Modern architectural heritage forms an integral part of the national memory, and its documentation contributes to preserving identity and enriching knowledge. At Majra, we believe that empowering researchers and academic institutions is a key pathway to fostering innovation and building an integrated knowledge ecosystem. This initiative represents a model for purposeful national partnerships that align with the country's strategic directions and translate social responsibility into tangible impact that benefits society and future generations.

Innovative Projects Preserving the UAE's Modern Architectural Heritage:

The list of grant recipients features outstanding projects addressing diverse themes. These include 'Beyond the Façade' by researcher Omar Darwish, investigating how architecture in the UAE responded to cultural, environmental, and social conditions in the late twentieth century; 'Legacy of Precast Concrete' by educators Dr. Bassem Mohammed and Dr. Nahed Chakouf that examines the evolution of concrete use in modern construction in the country; 'Urban Threads' by researcher Charlie Koolhaas, exploring the activation of Dubai's architectural memory in the mid-twentieth century through fashion design; and 'Forms of Intention' by academic Dr. Roberto Fabbri that addresses the forgotten legacy of the Iraqi architect Rifat Chadirji, one of the most prominent modernist architects in the Middle East.

The list also included – 'Pedagogical Rhythms' by academic Azza Aboualam and researcher Noor Nidal, exploring architectural and cultural exchange between Kuwait and the UAE from the 1950s to the 1990s; 'Shared Aspirations' by researcher Amina Rejeb, Salma Gharbi and Emna Touitithat highlights architectural exchange between Tunisia and the UAE during the second half of the twentieth century; 'Building the Nation' by educators Dr. Irene Pasina, Dr. Ayman Fathy Ashour and Dr. Wael Aly Rashdanthat explores the impact of architectural exchange between Kuwait and the UAE in the late twentieth century on modern heritage and national identity; 'Mulhaq' by researcher Amer Madhoun that studies annex structures in Emirati homes as an authentic architectural-social component; 'Mapping Modernity' by educator Dr. Khaula Al Kaabi, shedding light on Abu Dhabi's modern architectural heritage from 1960 to 1990; 'Streets of Memory' by academic Dr. Dalia Hafiz, which addresses the rehabilitation of modern heritage neighbourhoods in Dubai; 'Everyday Modernity' by researcher Gayathri Rajendran, documenting the cultural and urban heritage of Dubai's Al Karama area; and 'Modern Emirati Heritage' by researcher Dr. Hala Asslan, redefining the concept of markets as living heritage.

Additionally, 'Lines in the Sand' by researcher Valentina Mircheva, exploring the influence of Bulgarian architects in Abu Dhabi; 'Postal Modernities' by educator Dr. Majdi Faleh, Dr. Ahmad Sukkar, Prof. Thouraya Snoussi, Dr. Omer Jawad, and Dr Majd Musa that documents civic heritage linked to the community's collective memory in the UAE; 'Registers of the Unseen' by researchers Ayah Al Khateeb, Rand Tayfour, and Zakia AlAmry, that explores the fading layers of Abu Dhabi's urban memory along a single street; 'Features of local culture in the modern architectural heritage of the United Arab Emirates' by researcher Sultan Al Hammadi, examining the impact of local culture on the form and content of modern heritage; 'Ruwais' by researchers Rashid Al Mulla and Salem Al Suwaidi, highlighting the importance of small cities and their role in the UAE's industrial history and future planning; 'Digital Modern UAE' by educator Serkan Gunay that addresses the integration of heritage preservation with innovative digital methods; 'The Invisible Fabric' by academic Dr. Hadeel Elnaggar, documenting the role of Emirati women in modern urban spaces; 'Material Cartographies' by researchers Nuhaila Al Hemeiri, Maryam Bin Bishr, and Salma Hani Ali, exploring the evolution of modern architectural patterns in the UAE; and 'Dubai's Industrial Heritage' by researcher Asiya Siddiqi, documenting Dubai's factories and industrial landmarks, were also among the featured projects.

This initiative reflects MoC's broader commitment to preserving and promoting modern architectural heritage, while enhancing its presence in the cultural and research landscape locally and globally.