Minnesota Center For Employee Ownership Appoints Darren Mozenter As Board Chair
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO ) has appointed Darren Mozenter as chair of its board of directors, effective immediately. Mozenter succeeds Laura Qualey, who will continue to serve as vice chair on the board, ensuring leadership continuity as the organization enters its next phase of growth.
Mozenter joined the MNCEO board in May 2025 and brings more than two decades of experience in cooperative development, shared ownership and community wealth-building. He currently serves as senior shared ownership advisor at the Minnesota Consortium of Community Developers (MCCD) and is widely recognized for his work supporting worker-owned enterprises across Minnesota and nationally.
“Darren brings a rare combination of practical experience, strategic thinking and deep commitment to employee ownership,” said Kirsten Kennedy, executive director of MNCEO.“His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for our organization as we expand our reach, strengthen rural outreach and build on the momentum we've created statewide.”
Kennedy also thanked outgoing board chair Laura Qualey for her leadership and continued service.
“Laura's steady guidance helped position MNCEO for long-term impact,” Kennedy said.“We're grateful for her continued involvement on the board as Darren steps into this role.”
As board chair, Mozenter will work closely with MNCEO's staff and board to guide organizational strategy, strengthen partnerships and advance the nonprofit's mission of providing free, unbiased information and resources to business owners and their advisors exploring employee ownership.
“I'm honored to serve as board chair at such an important time for MNCEO,” Mozenter said.“The organization has built strong momentum, and I'm excited to help guide its next chapter while staying grounded in its mission of expanding access to employee ownership across Minnesota.”
Mozenter's appointment coincides with several key organizational milestones, including the recent launch of MNCEO's redesigned website and expanded outreach efforts focused on rural and underserved communities. The updated website offers improved navigation, enhanced educational resources and easier access to tools designed to help business owners evaluate employee ownership as a viable succession and growth strategy.
“Employee ownership conversations are happening in every corner of the state,” Mozenter said.“MNCEO's renewed focus on rural outreach and accessible resources ensures that business owners - regardless of geography - can explore options that keep businesses local and workers invested.”
Mozenter's relationship with MNCEO predates his board service. He previously served as the organization's first regional director, helping establish internal systems and expand statewide networks during MNCEO's early development. That experience, Kennedy said, gives him a unique and valuable perspective as board chair.
“Darren understands MNCEO from the inside out,” Kennedy said.“He knows what it takes to build trust with business owners, advisors and community partners, especially in Greater Minnesota. His leadership will help ensure our work remains both strategic and community-centered.”
Based in Duluth, Mozenter has spent much of his career providing hands-on support to worker-owned cooperatives, including governance development, facilitation and long-term sustainability planning. He began his cooperative journey at Arizmendi Bakery in Oakland, Calif., and later held multiple leadership roles with the Arizmendi Association of Cooperatives, where he helped organizations navigate growth and financial complexity.
“Employee ownership is one of the most effective tools we have for preserving local businesses, retaining jobs and building shared wealth,” Mozenter said.“MNCEO plays a critical role in helping business owners understand those options, and I'm proud to help advance that work as board chair.”
Kennedy said Mozenter's appointment reflects MNCEO's commitment to thoughtful, mission-driven governance as interest in employee ownership continues to rise across Minnesota.
“With Darren as board chair, MNCEO is well-positioned to lead the employee ownership conversation into the future,” she said.“His leadership will help ensure we continue meeting business owners where they are and supporting resilient, locally rooted economies.”
About the Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership
The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free and unbiased information and resources to business owners and their advisors on the benefits of employee ownership throughout Minnesota. Established in 2020, MNCEO is part of a national network of state centers for employee ownership created by the Employee Ownership Expansion Network, which is committed to closing the wealth gap for all employees. For more information, visit .
