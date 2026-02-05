Century Aluminum Sets Date For Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132,...

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351,...