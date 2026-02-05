Angle Advisors Announces Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation Has Been Acquired By Installed Building Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, MI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation, Inc. a leading provider of mechanical insulation services, has been acquired by Installed Building Products, Inc. (“IBP”). Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Thermo-Tech in completing the transaction.







Installed Building Products acquired Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation

“Angle Advisors played a critical role in the successful sale of Thermo-Tech, bringing both industry insight and rigorous transaction execution. Their team managed a complex process with professionalism and focus, resulting in a successful outcome for Thermo-Tech,” said David Schroeder, President, Thermo-Tech.

Headquartered in Watertown, Wisconsin, Themo-Tech (“Thermo-Tech” or the“Company”) has a 40-year history in insulation contracting offering state-of-the-art mechanical insulation products and installation services. Equipped with a home-grown ERP system, the Company carries a competitive advantage allowing it to forecast staffing needs months in advance and deliver the highest quality work across plumbing systems, HVAC piping and ductwork, process piping and protective jacketing. For additional information, please visit .

Following the acquisition of Thermo-Tech, IBP's capabilities stretch across more than 250 locations and over 10,000 employees. "IBP has long been established as a market leader in residential insulation services,” said Jeffrey Edwards, Chairman and CEO, IBP. "By adding Thermo-Tech and its team to the IBP family of companies, IBP will be seeking continued growth in the commercial space."

Established in 1977, IBP has grown into one of the largest insulation installers in the United States. Beyond insulation, IBP installs complementary products including garage doors, gutters and shower doors. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE (“IBP”). For additional information, please visit .

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm's professionals have completed over 310 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

