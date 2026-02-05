Centre, Nagaland Govt, ENPO Sign Pact To Devolve Powers To State's Eastern Region

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Feb 5 (IANS) In a step towards administrative empowerment in Eastern Nagaland, a tripartite agreement was signed in Delhi on Thursday between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an apex body representing eight recognised Naga tribes of the six eastern districts of Nagaland, officials said.

The pact provides for the devolution of powers over 46 subjects to the six eastern districts, officials said.

“The agreement will pave the way for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six Nagaland districts -- Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA,” an official statement said.

The Home Minister said that Thursday is a very significant day for a dispute-free Northeast and the Prime Minister has envisioned a Northeast that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and developed.

“Today, we have taken one more step forward in realising that vision,” he said and stated that eleven years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the Northeast were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace and at the same time, many inter-state disputes were disrupting the peace of the states.

Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Modi is committed to finding solutions to every dispute and added that since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 important agreements in the Northeast.

He stated that previous governments only signed agreements, but the Modi government implements them in letter and spirit.

The Home Minister said that he wants to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Government of India will assist in the development of Eastern Nagaland and will shoulder its responsibility.

Shah added that every year, a fixed amount will be decided, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will also provide the initial expenditure for establishment. He said that in 2021-22, he had told the representatives of ENPO that the government led by PM Modi is committed to finding a solution to every dispute.

Shah had assured them to keep faith and participate in the democratic process, and they would definitely receive both fair justice and due respect. The Home Minister said that today he is feeling immense joy because, after the officers of the MHA worked for a long time as a bridge between ENPO and the Government of Nagaland, today we have been able to resolve this dispute.

The Home Minister said that we are very well aware of the ENPO region and its strategic importance. Ever since the creation of Nagaland, the citizens of Eastern Nagaland have continuously felt in their hearts that they were not receiving justice, Shah said, adding that he had spoken with the Nagaland Chief Minister Rio, and the CM had very happily stated that he would listen to all the demands of ENPO with an open heart, discuss them, and also accept them.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Rio, the Home Minister said that the Nagaland government, Rio's cabinet colleagues, and both Members of Parliament from the state had, with great magnanimity, taken this negotiation to its logical conclusion. Shah said that today, a very long-standing dispute has reached a happy conclusion.

Extending congratulations to all the people of Eastern Nagaland, all the struggling organisations of ENPO, the Chief Minister of Nagaland, his cabinet, and the Members of Parliament, the Home Minister said that today we have taken one more step forward in the direction of ending all disputes in Nagaland.

He stated that now there will be no obstacle in the path of the development of Eastern Nagaland. Shah said that the agreement reflects our government's commitment to resolving all contentious issues to fulfil the genuine aspirations of the people.

He said that both the Government of India and the Nagaland government will jointly take forward the development of Eastern Nagaland.

The agreement provides, inter alia, for a mini-Secretariat for FNTA, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the Eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area.

However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever, the provisions of Article 371 (A) of Constitution of India.