Gujarat Minister Calls Launch Of 'Bharat Taxi' Historic For Drivers And Passengers

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) India's first cooperative cab service, Bharat Taxi, was officially launched today, offering a new model of ride-hailing designed to protect drivers' interests and ensure fair pricing for passengers.

Gujarat Government Spokesperson Jitu Vaghani described the initiative as historic and congratulated all involved in making the service a reality.

Speaking on the launch, Vaghani said:“The launch of Bharat Taxi is a historic event for the country. This service will serve as a milestone in realising the vision of 'Sahkar thi Samruddhi' - prosperity through cooperation - envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.”

He highlighted that the cab sector has largely been dominated by private companies, where drivers often have to pay high commissions, reducing their earnings.“Here, the cooperative model safeguards drivers' interests and strengthens their financial position,” he said.

Vaghani added:“This is the world's first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform. It is beneficial not only for drivers but also for passengers. There will be no hidden charges or excessive fares, and technology will ensure passenger safety.”

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the service in New Delhi. At the event, he emphasised the cooperative principle:“Sarathi Hi Malik - the driver is the owner. This model empowers drivers and allows them to retain the full fare without paying commissions to intermediaries. Bharat Taxi will be rolled out across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya.”

Bharat Taxi began pilot operations on December 2 last year in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, registering more than 300,000 drivers and over 100,000 users.

During the pilot phase, approximately 10,000 rides were completed daily, and Rs 10 crore was directly distributed to drivers.

Six top-performing drivers, called“Sarathis,” received share certificates, with insurance coverage for personal accidents and family health included.

Vaghani said the initiative represents a revolutionary step for cooperative ventures in transport.“Gujarat has always led cooperative activities. After successful models like Amul and IFFCO, Bharat Taxi now extends cooperative principles to the mobility sector,” he said.

Officials noted that the platform allows bookings for cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The cooperative structure is supported by eight major cooperative organisations and includes programmes to increase women's participation, such as the“Bike Didi” initiative.

The launch of Bharat Taxi is seen as a major move to provide equitable opportunities for drivers, fair pricing for passengers and an indigenous alternative to private ride-hailing platforms.