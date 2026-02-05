Polyisobutylene Market To Reach Over US$ 7,572.32 Million By 2033 Driven By Strong Automotive Demand, Industrial Applications, And Expansion Of High Molecular Weight PIB Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by rising demand in automotive, industrial, and lubricant applications. High molecular weight (HMW) PIB dominates the market with over 50% share, owing to its superior elasticity, chemical resistance, and gas impermeability, making it essential for advanced industrial uses. Rapid industrialization and record-breaking vehicle production in Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, are propelling regional growth, while strategic capacity expansions by industry leaders like Daelim and BASF are shaping the competitive landscape.

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyisobutylene market was valued at 4,736.32 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7,572.32 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2025 to 2033.

The global polyisobutylene market is positioned for strong and accelerated growth, underpinned by strong fundamentals and strategic industry expansions. With a market size estimated at 1.23 million tons in 2024 against a capacity of 1.48 million tons, the sector is well-balanced to meet current demand. Projections indicate a steady climb to 1.31 million tons in 2025 and a significant leap to 1.76 million tons by 2030. This trajectory represents an acceleration from the 0.9% average annual growth of the past decade to a forecasted 2.6% average rate, signaling renewed dynamism and expanding opportunities within the polyisobutylene market.

Request Sample PDF Copy:

Industrial and Automotive Applications Propel Polyisobutylene Market Expansion

This growth is overwhelmingly boosted by the automotive and industrial sectors. Lubricant additives alone constitute almost half of all PIB consumption, and when integrated with fuel additives and adhesives & sealants, these applications command three-fourths of the global market. Geographically, demand is concentrated in established industrial hubs, with North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific collectively accounting for almost 95% of global consumption. The health of the automotive industry, particularly in China and India, where production figures continue to break records, acts as a direct and powerful engine for future PIB demand.

Industrial Capacity Expansions Set to Shape Future Competitive Landscape

A granular analysis of the global supply chain reveals a period of strategic and substantial capacity growth, critical for stakeholders evaluating the future competitive terrain of the market. Major producers are executing multi-faceted growth strategies to meet anticipated demand. Daelim Industrial is a prime example, embarking on a greenfield project to construct a new 80,000 metric ton per year plant in Saudi Arabia, set for a 2024 launch. This is complemented by a brownfield expansion at its Yeosu, South Korea, facility, which will add another 50,000 tons, bringing Daelim's total polybutene capacity goal to an impressive 330,000 tons per year.

Similarly, BASF is surgically enhancing its abilities in the polyisobutylene market, with an expansion at its Ludwigshafen site adding a specific 10,000 metric tons per year to its medium-molecular-weight PIB capacity by mid-2025, which will elevate the plant's total capacity for medium and high-MW PIB to 16,000 metric tons annually. Beyond individual efforts, collaborative ventures are set to make a significant impact, with a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, TotalEnergies, and Daelim poised to inject about 100,000 tons of new supply. This large-scale industrial activity contrasts with the operational scale of traders like Shanghai Qixi International Trade Co., Ltd., which handles a capacity of 1,000 tons per month, illustrating the tiered structure of the global supply network.

Robust Polymer Structure Makes HMW PIB Essential for Advanced Industrial Applications

The high molecular weight (HMW) segment's control of more than 50.86% of the polyisobutylene market is a direct consequence of its unparalleled physical characteristics, which make it indispensable for high-stakes applications. Unlike its liquid, lower-weight counterparts, HMW PIB is a solid, transparent, rubber-like elastomer defined by an ultra-high viscosity and molecular weights reaching into the millions. This structure imparts exceptional elasticity, allowing the material to stretch multiple times its length and recover, a critical feature for advanced rubber goods. However, its most valued attribute is its superior gas impermeability, which establishes it as the premier barrier material in numerous industries. The continuous global demand for high-performance lubricants and industrial sealants, where durability is non-negotiable, acts as the primary growth driver for the HMW segment, cementing its market leadership.

This dominance in the polyisobutylene market is further reinforced by HMW PIB's resilience in harsh functional environments. The polymer exhibits outstanding chemical resistance against acids, bases, and different organic solvents, ensuring reliability and longevity. Its impressive thermal stability allows it to maintain structural integrity across a broad temperature range, a vital trait for applications exposed to fluctuating conditions. The long polymer chains inherent to HMW grades deliver excellent structural integrity and durability. Furthermore, its compatibility with other polymers like polypropylene and synthetic resins makes it a versatile and valuable additive. As rapid industrialization and infrastructure projects accelerate in emerging economies, the demand for this robust grade of PIB is set to expand, solidifying its majority share in the global market.

Explosive Automotive Production in India Fuels Asia Pacific Polyisobutylene Market Expansion

The Asia Pacific region, with more than 36.65% market share, stands as the undisputed engine of global growth, with staggering production and consumption figures that solidify its control of the polyisobutylene market. China's economic indicators provide a powerful forecast for demand, with early 2025 figures showing 7% year-over-year growth in manufacturing production and a 5.5% rise in retail sales. This is buttressed by a colossal construction sector with output around 25 trillion Yuan and an automotive industry that consistently produces and sells more than 31 million vehicles annually.

Meanwhile, India's market is not just growing, it is accelerating at a breathtaking pace. In 2024, India's automobile production surpassed 6 million units for the first time, reaching 6,014,548 units, with total annual vehicle production hitting 30,610,778 units. Passenger vehicle sales alone reached 4,274,793 units. The momentum is sustained, with the April-December 2024 period witnessing 23,214,969 vehicles produced and 3,139,288 passenger vehicles sold. This explosive regional demand is being met by local supply expansions, such as Daelim's plan to increase its Yeosu plant's capacity to 250,000 tons, contributing to a massive future company-wide capacity of 330,000 tons.

Polyisobutylene Market Major Players:



BASF SE

Braskem

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Dowpol Corp.

Eneos Materials Corp.

INEOS

Kothari Petrochemicals

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd

Reliance Industries

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

TPC Group Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight Low Molecular Weight

By Production Process



Polymerization Process

Co-polymerization Process Other Production Techniques

By Application



Adhesives & Sealants

Automotive Rubber Components

Fuel Additives

Lubricant Additives Others

By End User Industry



Automotive

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales to End Users

Distributor Networks

Online Retail and E-commerce Platforms Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: