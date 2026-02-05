Sales Are Underway At New Waterfront Townhome Community By Toll Brothers, 400 Lake At Asbury Park, In New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASBURY PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that sales are underway at 400 Lake at Asbury Park, a brand-new community of waterfront townhomes in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 400 Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, is now open.

400 Lake at Asbury Park features 3- and 4-story modern townhomes with open floor plans and rooftop terraces with ocean and lake views. Located just a few blocks from the shoreline, the community offers residents easy access to beachfront activities including historic boardwalk shops and a vibrant restaurant and nightlife scene.

Home shoppers can choose from four brand-new home designs ranging from 1,625 to 2,108+ square feet. These luxury townhomes offer 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages. Pricing starts at $1.19 million.

“400 Lake at Asbury Park offers a unique opportunity to live in a vibrant coastal community while enjoying the high-quality craftsmanship and luxury design that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey.“Home shoppers won't want to miss the opportunity to own a beautiful home in this iconic location just steps from the shore.”

Residents of 400 Lake at Asbury Park will enjoy a convenient location just steps to Wesley Lake, Asbury Park Beach, and the historic Asbury Park Boardwalk featuring shopping, dining, and entertainment, including renowned music venues, The Stone Pony and The Wonder Bar. The community is also within walking distance to the restaurants and shops along Cookman Avenue.