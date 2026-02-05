Simply Announces Relaunch Of Its Subscription Nutrition App
The relaunched app features an updated user experience, improved performance, and expanded functionality to better support users at every stage of their nutrition journey. simply's mission is to move users away from diet culture and toward long-term behavior change through education, consistency, and ease.
“Nutrition shouldn't feel complicated or extreme,” said founder Courtney Scioli.“simply was created to meet people where they are and help them build better habits one small step at a time.”
What's New in the Relaunched simply App
The updated simply app offers a suite of tools designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, including:
- Daily Nutrition Tips: Expert-curated, easy-to-apply guidance delivered straight to users' phones
- Custom Notifications: Users choose when they receive tips, making consistency effortless
- Tip Tracker: Track progress and see how small habits add up over time
- Saved Tips: Bookmark favorite tips for quick reference
- Recipe Library: Simple, nourishing recipes designed for real life
- AI Nutrition Chat: On-demand, AI-powered answers to nutrition-related questions
- The simply Shop: Nutritionist-curated products available directly in-app
Rather than focusing on calorie counting or restrictive plans, simply emphasizes micro habits-small, meaningful changes that lead to lasting results.
A Commitment to Nutrition Education
At its core, simply is an education-first platform. The app is designed to support users of all experience levels and make nutrition knowledge accessible and actionable. As part of this mission, simply also supports children's nutrition initiatives globally, donating a portion of every subscription to programs that provide access to healthy food and nutrition education.
Availability
simply is available now on iOS and Android and offers a 7-day free trial. Journalists can access a 14-day free trial using the code gethealthy
Download on iOS:
Download on Android:
About simply
Founded by certified nutritionist Courtney Scioli, simply is a subscription-based nutrition app that helps users build sustainable, healthy habits through expert guidance and daily micro actions. With a focus on simplicity, education, and personalization, simply makes healthy living attainable for everyone.
Scioli brings a background in marketing and client relations from leading apps including LTK, Bumble, Instacart, and Alto, helping shape simply into a modern, user-first health platform.
