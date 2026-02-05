Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Announces Bill Oldham's Appointment To The NIH Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee

The IACC brings together representatives from federal agencies, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and public members to advise the National Institutes of Health on autism research priorities, policy coordination, and strategic planning. Bill's appointment reflects his longstanding leadership in healthcare innovation, data-driven policy, and patient-centered initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Bill worked extensively with the U.S. Department of Defense and military health systems, contributing to the development of health information technology and data solutions that enhanced electronic medical records, clinical workflows, and care delivery for service members and veterans.

“Bill's appointment to the IACC underscores his commitment to advancing evidence-based solutions and meaningful collaboration across public and private sectors,” said Shawn Murphy, Executive Director of TLI.“We are proud to see his experience and perspective contribute to national efforts that shape the future of autism research and services.”

Bill Oldham's term on the IACC further strengthens TLI's mission to bridge innovation, research, and policy to drive measurable impact for individuals, families, and communities.

About TLI

TLI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing innovation across science, public health, and technology to address unmet needs in healthcare and education. Through research initiatives, data registries, and collaborative programs, TLI works to improve outcomes and inform policy through actionable insight.

Contact

