2025 Craft Distilleries And Distilled Spirits In The U.S. State Of The Industry Report
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits in the U.S. (14th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 14th annual edition of the Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the Craft Distilleries industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:
- craft distilleries sales and pricing the number and location of craft distilleries in the U.S. sales and consumption for each type of distilled spirit flavored spirits trends distilled spirits expenditures by demographic groups
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:
- The Soaring Popularity of Ready-to-drink (RTD) Cocktails The Trend Toward Upscale and High End Spirits Consumption Demographic Consumption Patterns The Use of Natural and Premium Ingredients New and Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations Regulations, Taxes, Tariffs, and Foreign Trade Activity Health and Wellness Trends Social Media's Influence The Impact of the Economy and Rising Prices
Key Topics Covered:
- Drivers of Industry Growth Tax Reforms, Regulations, and Tariffs Demographics Support Craft Spirits Consumption Flavored Distilled Spirits Help Broaden Customer Base Craft Distillery Sales Trends Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S. Average Sales Per Craft Distillery Distilled Spirits Sales Trends Per Capita Consumption of Craft and Distilled Spirits Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Provide Another Avenue for Growth Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Producer and Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits Economy's Impact on Distilled Spirits Sales Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Craft Distilleries Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables (23 Tables)
- Dollar and Volume Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029 Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029 Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029 Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., by State, 2024 Average Sales Per Craft Distillery in the U.S., 2010-2029 Total Dollar and Volume Sales of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029 Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Whiskey in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Vodka in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Rum in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Tequila in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Gin in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Brandy and Cognac in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Cordials in the U.S., 2010-2029 Dollar and Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2010-2029 Per Capita Consumption of Craft Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029 Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029 Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., by State, 2024 Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029 Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029 Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029 U.S. Producer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029 U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029
Graphs (3 Graphs)
- Dollar Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029 Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029 Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment