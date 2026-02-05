Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights 01/2026
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|January, 31 2026
|8 390 660
|Gross total of voting rights: 12 704 131
|Net total* of voting rights: 12 691 295
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email:...
Website:
Attachment
-
Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_01_2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment