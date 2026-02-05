Virginia Credit Union Donates $150,000 In Support Of The YMCA Of Greater Richmond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership and Financial Contribution Will Strengthen Community Health and Wellness Initiatives

Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union recently donated $150,000 to support the YMCA of Greater Richmond, affirming the credit union's ongoing commitment to strengthening its communities through the support of organizations and initiatives that align with its mission.

"The YMCA of Greater Richmond has been a cornerstone of our community for generations, with its work having had a profound and positive impact on countless lives," said Chris Shockley, Virginia Credit Union President and CEO. "As a longtime volunteer on the YMCA's board of directors, I've witnessed firsthand how the Y is changing the lives of individuals and families. This partnership allows us to support an organization that shares our values of community well- being and helping people live more confidently."

As one of the region's largest nonprofit organizations, the YMCA serves more than 200,000 members annually across 17 locations throughout Richmond area, providing essential health and wellness programs, youth development initiatives, and community services.

Virginia Credit Union's donation aligns with the credit union's focused approach to charitable giving and community engagement, which prioritizes these key areas: financial education, children's health and wellness, community well-being, and food security. The YMCA's programming supports these priorities through youth development programs, health and wellness initiatives, and community outreach efforts.

“Virginia Credit Union's generous support is an investment in the health and vitality of our entire community,” said Jody Alexander, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond.“This partnership enables us to expand access to programs that strengthen families, empower youth, and create lasting positive impact across the region. We are deeply grateful for VACU's shared commitment to helping everyone thrive.”

The partnership builds on Virginia Credit Union's extensive community engagement efforts, which included more than $1.5 million in charitable contributions to over 50 organizations in 2025. VACU staff also volunteered 2,100 hours of community service to partner nonprofits and schools, while its financial education team reached more than 130,000 individuals last year with personal finance lessons and resources.

Attachment

VACU Supports YMCA of Greater Richmond with $150,000 Donation

CONTACT: Lewis Wood Virginia Credit Union 804-560-5664...