Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Research Report 2026: Market Analysis, Shipments, And Forecasts 2024 & 2025-2029 Featuring AT&T Wireless, Ericsson, Vodafone, OREX / OREX SAI
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029 (7th Edition)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market for 2024 shipments as well as a forecast for 2025-2029.
The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations:
- Macro RU Massive MIMO AAU Massive Antenna Element (AE) AAU
The product segments are further divided by Frequency Cluster.
Features
- 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Product Segment 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Frequency Cluster 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Region
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2024 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029 Outlook Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Network Architecture Definitions RU/AAU Database Taxonomy Purpose Built RU/AAU 5G Architecture Definitions Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU) Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE AND FORECAST
- 2024: Weakness Everywhere Except for Europe and LATAM Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029
CHAPTER 2: MASSIVE MIMO AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST
- Definition of Massive MIMO AAU Category Global Massive MIMO FR1 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024 Global Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2025-2029
CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE AE AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST
- Definition of Massive AE AAU Category Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024 Global Massive AE AAU Forecast 2025-2029
CHAPTER 4: MACRO MULTI-RAT/MULTI-BAND RUS
- Definition of Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Category Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band Radio Unit Shipments, 2023-2024 Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast 2025-2029
CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN RU/AAU ANALYSIS
- Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029 AT&T Wireless' 2023 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network Modernization (Update) OREX Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program vRAN vs. Open RAN
CHAPTER 6: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)
CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- Latin America and Europe: Growth regions in 2024 Regional Forecast 2025-2029 North America Latin America/Caribbean Europe Africa The Middle East Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAP) China India
GLOSSARY
