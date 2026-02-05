Meta Platforms Global MTIA AI Processor Deployment Analysis Report 2026: V1 Freya, V2 Artemis, And V3 Iris As Well As Insights Into The Future V4, V5, And V6 Asics
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Meta Platforms' Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) semiconductor ASICs for the v1 Freya, v2 Artemis, and v3 Iris as well as insights into the future v4, v5, and v6 ASICs due out in 2026.
Features
ASIC Deployments
- By geographic region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific
- MTIA v1, v2, v3
MTIA Server Deployments
- By Server Product Type and by geographic region
- Kings Canyon Gen2 Grand Teton - Artemis Santa Barbara Iris 1U
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH BRIEF
- Methodology Background
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Conclusion
META TRAINING INFERENCE ACCELERATOR (MTIA) PROCESSOR ANALYSIS
- V3 Iris Deployed, Waiting for V4/5/6
META MTIA SERVER CHASSIS CONFIGURATION
- Yosemite V3 Server Chassis for MTIA v1 Freya ASICs Grand Teton - Artemis Server Chassis for MTIA v2/2i Artemis ASICs Santa Barbara AI Training Server Chassis for MTIA v3 Iris ASICs Meta Platforms Server Deployment Analysis
TABLES
Table 1: Meta Platforms MTIA Processor Specifications by Generation
Table 2: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for North America
Table 3: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for Europe
Table 4: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for Asia Pacific
Table 5: MTIA Processor Deployed in United States by Data Center and Generation
Table 6: Meta Platforms MTIA Server Types (Units)
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Global Meta Platform MTIA Processors Installed by Generation
Exhibit 2: Global Meta Platform MTIA Processors Installed by Geographic Region
Exhibit 3: Meta Platforms MTIA v1 and v2 Package Type
Exhibit 4: Meta Platforms MTIA v1 Floorplan (Left) and Die Image (Right)
Exhibit 5: Meta Platforms MTIA v2 Floorplan (Left) and Die Image (Right)
Exhibit 6: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Generation
Exhibit 7: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Geographic Region
Exhibit 8: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Country
Exhibit 9: Meta Platforms Installed MTIA Processors by U.S. State
Exhibit 10: Meta MTIA v1 Inference 2OU M.2 Card
Exhibit 11: Meta Glacier Point V3 2OU M.2 Inference Accelerator Module
Exhibit 12: Meta 2x 2OU (4OU M.2) Accelerator Sled Configuration
Exhibit 13: Meta Kings Canyon Gen2 Inference Server Sled
Exhibit 14: Meta Yosemite V3 Chassis
Exhibit 15: Meta MTIA v2 Artemis Inference Accelerator Module without Heatsink
Exhibit 16: Meta MTIA v2 Artemis Inference Accelerator Module with Heatsink
Exhibit 17: Meta Colter Bay Accelerator Carrier Tray
Exhibit 18: Meta Grand Teton - Artemis Server Chassis Configuration
Exhibit 19: Meta Santa Barbara Iris Server Tray
Exhibit 20: Meta MGX-OCP AI Training Double-Wide Rack
Exhibit 21: Meta Platforms MTIA Servers by Type (Units)
