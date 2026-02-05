Meta Platforms Global MTIA AI Processor Deployment Analysis Report 2026: V1 Freya, V2 Artemis, And V3 Iris As Well As Insights Into The Future V4, V5, And V6 Asics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities for Meta's MTIA ASICs exist in geographic expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with targeted deployments by country and city. Key segments include MTIA v1–v3 variants and server products like Kings Canyon Gen2, Grand Teton - Artemis, and Santa Barbara Iris 1U.

The "Meta Platforms Global MTIA AI Processor Deployment Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Meta Platforms' Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) semiconductor ASICs for the v1 Freya, v2 Artemis, and v3 Iris as well as insights into the future v4, v5, and v6 ASICs due out in 2026.

Features

ASIC Deployments



By geographic region



North America



Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country in each geographic region (9 in total)

By City/State within each geographic region where applicable

By ASIC Product Type and by geographic region MTIA v1, v2, v3

MTIA Server Deployments



By Server Product Type and by geographic region



Kings Canyon Gen2



Grand Teton - Artemis Santa Barbara Iris 1U

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH BRIEF



Methodology Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Conclusion

META TRAINING INFERENCE ACCELERATOR (MTIA) PROCESSOR ANALYSIS

V3 Iris Deployed, Waiting for V4/5/6

META MTIA SERVER CHASSIS CONFIGURATION



Yosemite V3 Server Chassis for MTIA v1 Freya ASICs

Grand Teton - Artemis Server Chassis for MTIA v2/2i Artemis ASICs

Santa Barbara AI Training Server Chassis for MTIA v3 Iris ASICs Meta Platforms Server Deployment Analysis

TABLES

Table 1: Meta Platforms MTIA Processor Specifications by Generation

Table 2: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for North America

Table 3: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for Europe

Table 4: Meta MTIA Processor Deployments by Country/Generation for Asia Pacific

Table 5: MTIA Processor Deployed in United States by Data Center and Generation

Table 6: Meta Platforms MTIA Server Types (Units)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Global Meta Platform MTIA Processors Installed by Generation

Exhibit 2: Global Meta Platform MTIA Processors Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 3: Meta Platforms MTIA v1 and v2 Package Type

Exhibit 4: Meta Platforms MTIA v1 Floorplan (Left) and Die Image (Right)

Exhibit 5: Meta Platforms MTIA v2 Floorplan (Left) and Die Image (Right)

Exhibit 6: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Generation

Exhibit 7: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 8: Global Meta MTIA Processors Installed by Country

Exhibit 9: Meta Platforms Installed MTIA Processors by U.S. State

Exhibit 10: Meta MTIA v1 Inference 2OU M.2 Card

Exhibit 11: Meta Glacier Point V3 2OU M.2 Inference Accelerator Module

Exhibit 12: Meta 2x 2OU (4OU M.2) Accelerator Sled Configuration

Exhibit 13: Meta Kings Canyon Gen2 Inference Server Sled

Exhibit 14: Meta Yosemite V3 Chassis

Exhibit 15: Meta MTIA v2 Artemis Inference Accelerator Module without Heatsink

Exhibit 16: Meta MTIA v2 Artemis Inference Accelerator Module with Heatsink

Exhibit 17: Meta Colter Bay Accelerator Carrier Tray

Exhibit 18: Meta Grand Teton - Artemis Server Chassis Configuration

Exhibit 19: Meta Santa Barbara Iris Server Tray

Exhibit 20: Meta MGX-OCP AI Training Double-Wide Rack

Exhibit 21: Meta Platforms MTIA Servers by Type (Units)

