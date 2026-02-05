Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.365000
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.318900
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.389600
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.380100
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.312100
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
|0.157600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
|0.130900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
|0.226100
|JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE00BL0BMX65
|0.140000
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000AP27VA7
|0.119100
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000UPAYVL7
|0.110600
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006YCYW06
|0.111400
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE000RE0SQM6
|0.113400
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)
|IE000DDR6DS3
|0.174600
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
|IE0006FIW9Z0
|0.190900
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
|IE0006CJGQR9
|0.183500
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
| Phone: +353 1 232 2000
