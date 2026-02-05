China Long March Rocket Co., Ltd (China Rocket Company) Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Reusability Capabilities, R&D Depth, Manufacturing Scale, Reliability Metrics, And Ceres Family Portfolio Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities for China Long March Rocket Co., Ltd. include enhancing launch vehicle reliability and reusability, leveraging R&D capabilities, and capitalizing on a strong patent portfolio to strengthen manufacturing processes and broaden the Ceres family launch vehicle offerings.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Long March Rocket Co., Ltd (China Rocket Company) Competitive Analysis" company profile from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Long March Rocket Co., Ltd. (China Rocket Company).

Features

Key Performance Indicator Analysis



Company Financial Health

Patent Portfolio Analysis

Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability

Company Research & Development Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Ceres family

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Methodology

KPI Definitions

China Long March Rocket Co. Ltd. (China Rocket Company)

Launch Vehicle Portfolio Key Performance Indicator Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1: China Rocket Company KPI Score Chart

Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart

Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart

Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart

Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart

Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart

Table 7: China Rocket Company Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications

Table 8: China Rocket Company Financial Funding Data (2016-2025)

Table 9: China Rocket Company's Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (December 15, 2025)

Table 10: China Rocket Company's Total Launches (December 15, 2025)

Table 11: China Rocket Company KPI Scores

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: China Rocket Company KPI Radar Chart

Exhibit 2: China Rocket Company Ownership Structure

Exhibit 3: China Rocket Company Launch Vehicle Portfolio

Exhibit 4: Smart Dragon-3 Full Launch Process Deploying 11 Geespace Satellites

Exhibit 5: China Rocket Company Total Launches (December 15, 2025)

Exhibit 6: China Rocket Company Patent Filing Portfolio Chart

Exhibit 7: China Rocket Company Patents Granted by Year

Exhibit 8: China Rocket Company KPI Radar Chart

