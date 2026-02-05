Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX), Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB), And Pubmatic, Inc. (PUBM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders ofagainst certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)

If you have held New Fortress Energy shares continuously since prior to September 20, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at New Fortress Energy.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information regarding New Fortress' projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while minimizing the risks to New Fortress' plan to have its Fast LNG projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. According to the complaint, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to meet public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. The complaint further alleges that even after the Company disclosed that delays were costing New Fortress upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities, and provided statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these issues.

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX)

If you have held Nutex Health shares continuously since prior to August 8, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Nutex Health.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Nutex's business, operations, and financial condition. The complaint alleges that: (1) Nutex overstated revenue derived from arbitration-related claims; (2) the Company failed to disclose material weaknesses in internal accounting controls; (3) reported financial results were not prepared in accordance with GAAP; and (4) as a result, Nutex's public statements were materially misleading at all relevant times.

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB)

If you have held Primo Brands shares continuously since prior to June 17, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Primo Brands.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company's merger integration and related operational performance. According to the complaint, Defendants allegedly represented that the merger integration was proceeding successfully and would generate operational efficiencies, when in fact the integration was tracking poorly and created significant operational disruption, including technology and customer service issues and supply disruptions that negatively impacted the Company's ability to serve customers. The complaint further alleges that these issues, once revealed, adversely impacted the Company's business and financial results and rendered Defendants' prior statements materially misleading when made.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM)

If you have held PubMatic shares continuously since prior to February 27, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at PubMatic.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding PubMatic's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that a top demand-side platform (“DSP”) buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluated inventory differently; that, as a result, PubMatic experienced a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

