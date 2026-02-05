Rebuild Your Life With Purpose And Resilience: Empowering Strategies For Strength And Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover practical, self-guided tools from Palmetto Publishing's latest release-designed to help readers reclaim their energy, clarity, and confidence.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Still Momentum, the transformative new work by Lauren Tedeschi, teaches readers how to move forward not with perfection but with purpose. This empowering guide offers clear, self-directed practices that help individuals rebuild from the inside out. These aren't just survival skills for hard times; they are the unsung heroes of self-development, tools that build resilience at every stage of life. For anyone who feels knocked down and wants to emerge stronger, Still Momentum offers a pathway to reclaim energy, stand back up, and start kicking ass again.



In a world that often demands perfection, Still Momentum invites readers to embrace their humanity. Tedeschi emphasizes the importance of pausing with intention, creating space to gather clarity, strength, and self-awareness. Each chapter offers practical reflections and exercises that guide readers to trust their intuition and move with awareness rather than urgency. Stillness, in this context, isn't about silence or escape-it's about meeting yourself honestly, listening inward, and letting that awareness guide your next step.



Key themes explored in Still Momentum include:

- The art of purposeful pausing

- Strategies for rebuilding from within

- Tools for cultivating resilience

- The importance of self-reflection

- Embracing growth as a path to transformation

Lauren Tedeschi structures the narrative to resonate with anyone feeling unanchored by life's changes, offering a compassionate roadmap for renewal.“Transformation doesn't come from doing more; it comes from making room to hear your own wisdom,” she states, capturing the heart of her message.

As readers embark on this journey, they will discover that when stillness meets preparation, momentum and progress naturally follow-steady, and strong. What hidden strengths might emerge when you finally give yourself permission to pause?

Still Momentum is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Lauren Tedeschi

Instagram: laurentedeschi2217

About the Author: Lauren Tedeschi, M.Ed., is a Health and Wellness Mentor, Professional Development Coach, and Certified Life Coach. With a B.A. in Communications and a Master's in Mathematics Education, she brings a diverse background and a deep passion for helping others grow. A former business owner, Lauren blends professional insight with personal experience to guide individuals in building resilience, balance, and self-awareness. Originally from Boston's South Shore, she divides her time between Scituate, MA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Through Still Momentum, she shares her mission to help others heal and thrive - offering practical wisdom and compassionate guidance for lasting transformation.

Media Contact: Lauren Tedeschi

Available for interviews: Author, Lauren Tedeschi

