Odisha Govt Effects Major IAS Reshuffle Across Key Depts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre officers across various key departments.

According to a notification issued by the Odisha General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department on Thursday, senior IAS officer and Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been given the additional charge as ACS to the Steel and Mines department. The 1993-batch IAS officer is also the ACS to the State Planning and Convergence Department.

Senior IAS officer Surendra Kumar, who was holding the post of ACS to the Steel and Mines Department, has been appointed as ACS, GA&PG Department. He has been allowed to remain in additional charge of ACS to the State Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The state government has assigned 1995-batch IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, Officer on Special Duty, GA&PG Department, to the charge of Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). He has also been allowed to remain in additional charge of the Chief Administrator, KBK.

Similarly, Chithra Arumugam, ACS, Labour and ESI Department, with additional charge of the Science and Technology Department, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of the Director General, Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

Senior IAS officer Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, ACS, Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department, with additional charge of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, has been appointed as ACS to the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Department. Padhee has been allowed to remain in additional charge of the Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The state government also declared that the additional appointment of Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, who was holding the post of ACS, to the R&DM Department, shall stand terminated from the date Usha Padhee takes over charge.

The state government further allowed 1996-batch IAS officer Usha Padhee, ACS, Housing and Urban Development Department, to remain in additional charge of Chairperson, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO). The additional appointment of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra as Chairman, IDCO, shall stand terminated from the date Usha Padhee takes over charge.

The state government has also effected a reshuffle in the level of senior bureaucrats across different departments.