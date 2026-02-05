Students' Innovations Key To Shaping Kerala's Future: CM Vijayan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that students' innovative ideas would play a crucial role in shaping the state's future, stressing the need to combine education with efforts to address real-life social challenges.

Inaugurating the 'CM–YIP Meet' here, an interaction programme with winners of the Young Innovators Programme (YIP), the Chief Minister said it was encouraging to see students identifying societal needs at a young age and working towards practical solutions.

From challenges faced within households to issues related to travel and health, students are engaging with a wide range of concerns, which in turn strengthens their self-confidence.

Such ideas, he said, are providing strong support for the vision of building a New Kerala.

Interacting with the students, Vijayan also spoke about opportunities for higher education abroad.

To prevent students aspiring to study overseas from being cheated, a new mechanism has been introduced under the leadership of the NORKA.

An app has been developed to help students assess the credibility and standards of foreign educational institutions.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to elevating Kerala's higher education sector to global standards, pointing out that universities in the state are increasingly gaining national recognition.

Students should aim not merely to become job seekers, but to emerge as job creators through startups, he added.

Highlighting Kerala's investment climate, Vijayan said the state's peaceful and stable social environment continues to attract investors.

He referred to a recent meeting with representatives of a major industrial group that has proposed investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

Asked why Kerala was chosen, the group cited the State's peace and tranquillity.

Preserving this environment, he said, remains one of Kerala's defining strengths.

Vijayan also shared his personal experiences of overcoming hardships to complete his school and college education.

As part of the programme, an exhibition showcasing prototypes developed by over 300 YIP-winning students was held, and certificates were distributed.

Led by K-DISC, the Young Innovators Programme has grown into the world's largest innovation initiative, with participation from more than 1.2 million students.

The scheme provides technical and financial assistance to individuals aged 13 to 37 to convert ideas into working prototypes.