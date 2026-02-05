Pennsylvania Insurance Industry Governance, Risk And Compliance Analysis Report 2025: Taxation, Compulsory And Non-Admitted Insurance Rules, Solvency Margins, FDI Limits, And Policy Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Pennsylvania insurance market offers opportunities through foreign direct investment at 100%, an evolving regulatory framework, and detailed compliance requirements. Key areas include life, property, motor, liability, health, and marine insurance, underpinned by solvency and reserve requirements.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pennsylvania Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Pennsylvania. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Pennsylvania, including:



An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Pennsylvania.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations. Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights



The insurance industry is regulated by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Pennsylvanian insurance industry, with the some exceptions.

Foreign direct investment of up to 100% is permitted in the US insurance industry.

Insurance companies must be established in the form of stock insurance companies or mutual insurance companies. Risk-Based Capital (RBC) Framework is the current solvency standard applicable in the state.

Report Scope



The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Pennsylvania.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country. The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons to Buy



Provides FAQ-style analytical insights comprising 129 knowledge elements on insurance compliance applicable to the country.

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Pennsylvania.

Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Pennsylvanian insurance industry.

Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country. Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900