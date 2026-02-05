$1.02 Bn Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market is projected to expand from USD 614.77 Million in 2025 to USD 1.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.96 percent.

This sector comprises the specialized reagents, assays, and instrumentation required to identify viral antigens or RNA of hMPV in respiratory samples. Market progression is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of acute respiratory infections among susceptible populations, including infants and the elderly, as well as a growing clinical inclination toward multiplex testing panels that distinguish hMPV from Influenza and RSV. Additionally, the demand is bolstered by the clinical imperative to refine patient care and curtail inappropriate antibiotic administration through precise viral detection.

Despite these favorable drivers, the market encounters significant obstacles related to the substantial acquisition and operating expenses of sophisticated molecular diagnostic systems, which hinders their broad implementation in healthcare settings with limited budgets. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated a national test positivity rate for human metapneumovirus of 5.5 percent in the United States during March 2025. This elevated level of viral activity highlights the enduring necessity for affordable diagnostic options to effectively manage the impact of respiratory diseases.

Market Drivers

The increasing utilization of Multiplex Syndromic Testing Panels serves as a key catalyst for market growth, fundamentally transforming clinical approaches from single-pathogen testing to broad differential diagnosis. Because respiratory symptoms associated with hMPV are often indistinguishable from those of Influenza and RSV, medical providers are increasingly depending on high-throughput molecular systems capable of detecting multiple targets simultaneously. This shift is corroborated by robust industry performance; according to bioMerieux's '2024 Financial Results' released in March 2025, sales for BIOFIRE respiratory panels rose by 12 percent, a trend driven by the enduring epidemiology and significant medical utility of syndromic testing. These technologies not only accelerate patient triage but also reduce the likelihood of unneeded antibiotic prescriptions by providing quick and actionable diagnostic data.

Concurrently, the escalating incidence of Human Metapneumovirus infections is heightening the need for a strong diagnostic framework, especially as seasonal transmission patterns normalize following the pandemic. The virus places a substantial strain on pediatric and elderly groups, requiring frequent testing to control outbreaks in both community and hospital environments. In April 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in the 'Epidemiology of Symptomatic Human Metapneumovirus Infection' that the incidence rate of symptomatic hMPV infection stood at 7.5 cases per 100 individuals annually within community surveillance groups. This intense viral activity directly supports high testing volumes for leading industry participants; for instance, Danaher Corporation reported in 2025 that its subsidiary Cepheid's respiratory diagnostics division achieved approximately 550 million dollars in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, highlighting the significant market scale sustained by infection rates.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle impeding the expansion of the Global Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market is the significant capital and operational expense linked to sophisticated molecular testing systems. Although these diagnostic platforms offer the sensitivity required for accurate hMPV identification, their steep acquisition prices present a formidable entry barrier for healthcare institutions operating with restricted capital budgets. Laboratories frequently face the difficult task of balancing the clinical advantages of extensive respiratory panels against the substantial recurring costs needed for equipment maintenance, specialized reagents, and staff training. This financial strain precludes the widespread implementation of molecular assays in community hospitals and outpatient clinics, effectively confining the market primarily to well-resourced academic centers.

The effect of these budgetary limitations is exacerbated by the increasing costs of healthcare delivery, which diminish the discretionary funds available for laboratory improvements. As healthcare organizations confront escalating operational overheads, procurement departments often postpone investments in high-end diagnostic technologies in favor of more economical, conventional testing options. According to the American Hospital Association, total hospital expenses rose by 5.1 percent in 2024, a rate significantly exceeding general inflation. This growing economic pressure compels administrators to enforce rigorous cost-control strategies, directly obstructing clinical laboratories' capacity to acquire the high-throughput molecular systems essential for effective hMPV detection.

Market Trends

The proliferation of Point-of-Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics is significantly reshaping the market by moving testing procedures from centralized laboratories to near-patient environments. This decentralization fulfills the urgent requirement for rapid results in pediatric and urgent care settings, where the immediate detection of hMPV can decisively impact treatment plans and isolation protocols. In response, manufacturers are introducing compact, intuitive platforms that provide laboratory-grade accuracy outside of standard hospital settings, ensuring diagnostic availability in community locations. This ongoing demand for fundamental diagnostic technologies is reflected in recent financial outcomes; according to Abbott's 'Third-Quarter 2024 Results' published in October 2024, global diagnostic sales, excluding COVID-19 testing, grew by 3.3 percent on an organic basis, indicating robust expansion in the core diagnostic business.

Simultaneously, the incorporation of hMPV into Pan-Respiratory Surveillance Programs is developing as a crucial trend for tracking seasonal viral fluctuations. Public health organizations are increasingly prioritizing the addition of hMPV alongside Influenza and RSV in national monitoring efforts to more accurately forecast outbreak surges and deploy hospital resources effectively. This heightened focus is motivated by the erratic circulation patterns seen following widespread respiratory virus disruptions, necessitating comprehensive data to guide vaccination research and containment measures. The necessity of this surveillance is emphasized by recent epidemiological statistics; according to Truveta's December 2024 'Monitoring Report: Respiratory Viruses - November 2024 Data,' hospitalizations associated with human metapneumovirus surged by 172.7 percent between late October and late November 2024, highlighting the critical need for continuous, multi-pathogen tracking mechanisms.

Key Players Profiled in the Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market



Quidel: Ortho Corporation

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

R-Biopharm AG

Seegene Inc.

ZeptoMetrix LLC

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market, by Technology:



PCR-based Diagnostics

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunofluorescence Assays

Lateral Flow Assays

Microarray Technology Others

Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market, by End Use:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions Others

Human Metapneumovirus Diagnostics Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

