Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation On Behalf Of Long-Term Shareholders Of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), KBR, Inc. (KBR), Lifemd, Inc. (LFMD), And Lineage, Inc. (LINE)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders ofagainst certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)

If you have held Jasper Therapeutics shares continuously since prior to November 30, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Jasper Therapeutics.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Jasper lacked adequate controls and procedures to ensure that third-party manufacturers were producing products in full compliance with cGMP requirements and otherwise suitable for clinical trial use; (2) these deficiencies increased the risk that clinical study results would be confounded, adversely impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's product candidates, including briquilimab; (3) these issues increased the likelihood that Jasper would be forced to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures; (4) as a result, the Company's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (5) Defendants' positive statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR)

If you have held KBR shares continuously since prior to May 6, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at KBR.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, despite having knowledge that the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command had expressed material concerns for months regarding HomeSafe's ability to perform under the Global Household Goods Contract, Defendants publicly represented that the partnership was proceeding as planned and would ramp in future quarters. According to the complaint, these statements lacked a reasonable basis and rendered Defendants' representations regarding KBR's business, operations, and prospects materially false or misleading.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)

If you have held LifeMD shares continuously since prior to May 7, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at LifeMD.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LifeMD's competitive position was materially overstated; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising the Company's 2025 guidance without adequately accounting for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment and customer acquisition costs associated with the sale of obesity drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE)

If you purchased Lineage common stock in or traceable to the Company's July 2024 initial public offering and have held shares continuously since that time, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Lineage.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that the registration statement issued in connection with Lineage's July 2024 IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lineage was experiencing sustained weakening customer demand due to increased cold-storage supply, customer destocking, and a shift toward leaner inventories; (2) price increases implemented prior to the IPO were unsustainable in light of these conditions; (3) Lineage was unable to offset these trends through minimum storage guarantees, operational efficiencies, or technological improvements; (4) as a result, Lineage was experiencing stagnant or declining revenue, occupancy rates, and rental pricing; and (5) the Company's business, financial results, and prospects were materially impaired.

