BJP Taking 'Protection Money' To Shield BRS Leaders: Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Alleging a secret understanding between BRS and BJP for the municipal elections, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP is taking 'protection money' to shield BRS leaders in various scams.

He challenged the BJP government at the Centre to arrest former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his son K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the Kaleshwaram and Formula E race cases, respectively.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Congress party's campaign for municipal elections, the Chief Minister questioned the BJP leadership why it has not arrested KCR and Harish Rao for the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and KTR for the Formula E race scam.

“If BJP does not have any secret deal with the BRS, it should arrest the BRS leaders before municipal elections,” he said.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not accepting the state's request to order the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram scam and further investigation into the Formula E race scam.

He recalled that a resolution was adopted in the Assembly and sent it to the Centre, requesting a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram. He wanted to know why no action was taken even after six months.

“It was PM Modi who commented that Kaleshwaram has become an ATM for KCR. Why was an action not initiated by ordering a CBI inquiry till the date?” he asked.

The CM dared the Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay to convince the PM for a CBI probe in the Kaleshwaram scam and arrest KCR.

He said the state government also wrote a letter seeking permission for an inquiry against an IAS officer in the Formula E race case, but there has been no response yet.

He slammed the BJP for what he called deliberately ignoring the state government's request to approve several big development projects, including the national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy lift project, funds to the Musi project and Metro Rail Phase -2.

He accused the BJP of not providing any funds for the development of Telangana.“Your national president came here. He got nothing for Telangana,” he said.

He nailed BJP national President Nitin Nabin for not uttering a single word about the sanction of national project status to the Palamuru project during his visit to Mahabubnagar. The BJP president also did not speak about the second phase of the Metro rail Kaleshwaram investigation and funds for the Musi river development project.

The CM alleged that the BRS extended help to the BJP to win 8 MP seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister dared the BJP and BRS to a debate on the development in Telangana during the 10-year rule of BRS, 12 years of the BJP regime at the Centre and two years of the Congress government in the state.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Telangana plunged into a deep financial crisis due to mounting debts through huge borrowings during the BRS rule.

Calling on people to give a big mandate to Congress in the municipal elections, he said Congress workers should also not let the BJP win even a single seat. He reiterated that Congress will rule the state for another eight years despite the opposition creating hurdles.

He promised to transform Telangana as number one state in the country. He said an outer ring road will be developed for Karimnagar.