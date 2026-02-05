Mozambique In-Depth PEST Report 2025: Insightful Analysis Of Current And Future Issues, Supplemented With Relevant Quantitative Data To Support Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mozambique presents market opportunities in diverse sectors: political stability supports business-friendly policies; a growing economy with sectoral expansion; improved healthcare and education systems; and advancements in technology, IT, and R&D investments enhance the innovation landscape.

This PEST country analysis report on Mozambique provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.

Synopsis



Understand the political system in Mozambique through analysis of key figures in the country and governance indicators.

Understand the economic situation in Mozambique through a balanced assessment of core macroeconomic issues.

Understand customer demographics in Mozambique through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education. Understand the technological landscape in Mozambique through analysis of relevant laws and policies, as well as patents data.

Scope



The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Mozambique, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.

The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Mozambique's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment."

The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education. The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.

Reasons to Buy



What is the outlook in Mozambique in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?

How does Mozambique perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?

How does Mozambique perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Catalyst

Summary

Key highlights

Key developments (October 2024 - September 2025)

Key economic updates

Real GDP growth rate

Inflation and interest rate

Key Facts and Geographic Location

Key facts

Geographical location

Impact of US Tariffs on Mozambique's Economy

Political landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Key political figures

Composition of Parliament

Key policies

Performance

Governance indicators

Economic Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Financial system

Performance

Fiscal situation

International investment position

Key monetary indicators

Overview

Unemployment

Social Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

Demographic composition

Religious composition

Education

Healthcare

Performance

Technological Landscape

Summary

Evolution

Structure and policies

R&D

AI implementation Performance

