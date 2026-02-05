Mozambique In-Depth PEST Report 2025: Insightful Analysis Of Current And Future Issues, Supplemented With Relevant Quantitative Data To Support Trends
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozambique In-depth PEST Insights" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This PEST country analysis report on Mozambique provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.
Synopsis
- Understand the political system in Mozambique through analysis of key figures in the country and governance indicators. Understand the economic situation in Mozambique through a balanced assessment of core macroeconomic issues. Understand customer demographics in Mozambique through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education. Understand the technological landscape in Mozambique through analysis of relevant laws and policies, as well as patents data.
Scope
- The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Mozambique, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators. The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Mozambique's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment." The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education. The technology landscape section examines advancements and policies in technology innovation, including developments in information technology, telecommunications, research and development (R&D) investments, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity measures.
Reasons to Buy
- What is the outlook in Mozambique in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government? How does Mozambique perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment? How does Mozambique perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education? How does Mozambique perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends? How does Mozambique perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Catalyst Summary Key highlights Key developments (October 2024 - September 2025) Key economic updates Real GDP growth rate Inflation and interest rate Key Facts and Geographic Location Key facts Geographical location Impact of US Tariffs on Mozambique's Economy Political landscape Summary Evolution Structure and policies Key political figures Composition of Parliament Key policies Performance Governance indicators Economic Landscape Summary Evolution Structure and policies Financial system Performance Fiscal situation International investment position Key monetary indicators Overview Unemployment Social Landscape Summary Evolution Structure and policies Demographic composition Religious composition Education Healthcare Performance Technological Landscape Summary Evolution Structure and policies R&D AI implementation Performance
