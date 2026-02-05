Over 78.86 Lakh Jobseekers, More Than 12.36 Lakh Employers Registered On NCS Portal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) More than 78.86 lakh jobseekers and over 12.36 lakh employers have been registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal during FY2025-26 (as on January 20), the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Further, more than 3.43 crore vacancies have been mobilised on the NCS Portal during the FY 2025-26, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The NCS project also envisaged setting up Model Career Centres (MCCs) in collaboration with states/institutions to deliver employment services. Till date, the government has approved 407 Model Career Centres across the country, she added.

Further, a module on the NCS Portal facilitates the approved career counsellors to provide career counselling and guidance services.

"As on 20.01.2026, more than 1,180 career counsellors have onboarded on the NCS Portal, and till dat,e more than 55 lakh online/offline career guidance sessions have been conducted nationwide,” said the minister.

The NCS Portal offers online employability enhancement programmes, digital skill enhancement programmes and self-placed career skill programmes.

It is integrated with Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), which is specially designed and developed to skill, reskill and upskill individuals through an online training platform for jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

"The integration of NCS Portal with SIDH has paved the way for the skilled jobseekers on SIDH to avail the benefits of NCS Portal and the jobseekers to avail the skilling services offered by SIDH," the minister stated.

In order to increase awareness and enhance the reach of the NCS portal, regular social media posts are released about the availability of services and vacancies on it.

NCS monthly e-newsletters are released to create awareness about new developments and activities of the NCS. Besides, the Model Career Centres established in the States/UTs regularly conduct various outreach activities, viz., workshops, awareness/ orientation programmes for the stakeholders.

The portal provides career-related services, including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online and offline job fairs, job search and matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, and information on skill development courses.