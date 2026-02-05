Excalibur Army Secures A Record Export Contract For Patriot Vehicles

The order includes a wide range of Patriot platform variants designed for modern land forces, from mortar carrier vehicles and command vehicles to armored personnel carriers, wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, and armored medical evacuation versions.

“Within the CSG Group, Excalibur Army specializes in the development and production of top-tier land systems, often based on Tatra chassis. The contract in Southeast Asia confirms the trust of our partners and builds on our successful track record of deliveries in this region, where we have previously exported, for example, bridging systems and rocket launchers,” said Vladimír Stulančák, CEO of Excalibur Army.

The Patriot armored vehicle is built on the outstanding off-road wheeled Tatra chassis, featuring the unique central backbone tube design with independent swinging half-axels, ensuring high mobility even in demanding conditions. This project represents the largest export order for the Patriot platform to date and confirms its versatility as well as its ability to be tailored to the customer's specific requirements.

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace. The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio of companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion. CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG. For more information, visit:

