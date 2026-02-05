COTERIE Returns To New York Featuring Emerging Designers, Vintage Collections, And Cutting-Edge Collaborations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COTERIE by Informa, the East Coast's premier global fashion event for women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories, is set to return to New York from February 24-26, 2026, at the Javits Center. This season promises an elevated experience with dynamic partnerships, curated activations, and a showcase of exceptional brands from around the world.

COTERIE continues to showcase its global reach with brands from Italy, Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, France, India and more. This diverse landscape of contemporary fashion includes notable names such as Osklen, Moa Concept, Palas, Flabelus, Saint Ones, Jiji Studios, and Sessun, offering buyers a chance to explore unique designs and perspectives from around the world.









Strategic Collaborations

COTERIE has formed dynamic collaborations to bring added value and innovation to the event, expanding the event's capabilities and providing buyers and brands with resources to thrive.

COTERIE and JOOR have teamed up to bring the New York COTERIE event online for the first time, providing global retailers with access to leading contemporary brands through JOOR's platform. The digital extension begins two weeks before February's COTERIE event and continues six weeks after, allowing retailers to explore collections, connect with exhibiting brands, and place orders outside of the in-person event.

Additionally, COTERIE returns with the Apres Ski neighborhood, now including sustainable, upcycled vintage pieces curated by Normal NYC Vintage vendors. Buyers can source vintage pieces from Normal's network of independent vendors, adding a unique dimension to the comprehensive fashion showcase. Normal's brands will also be confirmed D2C, offering attendees the opportunity to access these brands on-site with a cash-and-carry option.

Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE, FASHION by Informa.

Seasonal Trends

For Fall/Winter 2026-2027, buyers can expect to find relaxed loungewear paired with tailored pieces, versatile sets with elevated denim or workwear, and sculptural silhouettes blending silk with technical fabrics. The seasonal palette includes deep colors, refined neutrals, and reimagined stripes, alongside a darker, modern aesthetic for eveningwear.

COTERIE celebrates the return of iconic brands including Theia Jewelry, ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Aldo Martins, Mavi, Dolce Vita, Kinross, Serpui, Melissa Shoes, and French Connection, showcasing their continued commitment to excellence in the fashion industry.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at