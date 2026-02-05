As Costs Soar For Youth Sports, Boys & Girls Clubs Of America And Its Partners Champion Access And Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through sports programs, mentors, and partnerships, the national youth-serving organization is helping young people build confidence, relationships and pathways to lifelong success.

ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cost of youth sports continues to climb nationwide, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is working alongside leading corporate partners to ensure young people have equitable access to sports programs that support physical health, mental well-being and life-skills development.

With families now spending an average of $1,016 per child on a primary sport-up 46% over the past five years-many young people are being priced out of participation, according to The Harris Poll. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is helping close that gap by offering affordable, community-based sports programs paired with mentorship and safe, supportive environments.

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has helped young people fulfill their potential. Today, through sports and wellness programming delivered across more than 5,500 Clubs nationwide, the organization is reinforcing the role of athletics as a gateway to confidence, leadership and long-term success-in sport and in life.

National research links sports participation to stronger academic outcomes, improved mental health and leadership development. At Boys & Girls Clubs, sports are intentionally integrated into a whole-child approach to youth development. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Youth Right Now survey, 94% of Club youth report having trusted adults they can turn to, four in five know how to manage stress, and Club kids are exceeding national fitness benchmarks.

"For many kids and teens, sports may be the first reason they walk through the doors of a Boys & Girls Club, but what they discover beyond the game – mentorship, skill-building and a safe place to grow into the best version of themselves, can make a lasting difference in their lives,” said Dr. Jennifer Bateman, Senior Vice President of Youth Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“In partnership with leading companies, we're helping ensure more families can access the support and opportunities young people need to thrive.”

Corporate Partnerships Driving Access and Opportunity

Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its dedicated corporate partners are rallying to reinforce the pivotal role Clubs play for young people through expanded access to affordable youth sports while supporting overall wellness, youth voice and leadership development.

“The NFL Foundation has a responsibility to use the power of our platform to create opportunity for the next generation,” said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, NFL.“Through our longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're empowering young people to be advocates for themselves and their communities. Together, we're helping youth build a champion mindset rooted in confidence, leadership, and perseverance to shape their futures on or off the field.”

Key, upcoming partner efforts advancing this support include:

NFL Inspire Change Initiative



Fandango – In partnership with Fandango, SONY has invited Boys & Girls Club members to attend the official premiere of GOAT on February 6, an animated film following a determined young athlete chasing his dreams. Produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the film reflects a shared commitment to empowering youth. This premiere experience was made possible through Fandango's Round up initiative, which has raised more than $2.5 million in its first year while focusing on expanding access to the movies for Club youth and families, many for the very first time, sparking imagination, confidence and connection beyond the screen.

Kids Foot Locker – Kids Foot Locker will host a basketball jamboree on February 14 for nearly 100 young people from Boys & Girls Clubs of Watts-Willowbrook, creating an immersive center-court experience that introduces youth to the joy, confidence and sense of belonging that sports can provide. Families will be invited to share the experience from an off- court viewing space, reinforcing the role of play as a powerful gateway to confidence, connection and opportunity for the next generation and attending youth will each receive a new pair of sneakers.

NBA – February 13-15, the NBA will host Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of the Year, Ximena V., at the NBA All‐Star Game in Los Angeles for an immersive, behind‐the‐scenes experience. Throughout the weekend, Ximena will attend marquee league events and receive access to media row, offering a firsthand look at the storytelling, production, and leadership that power the NBA's global platform while amplifying youth voice and excellence on one of sports' biggest stages.



WWE – February 23, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta teens will participate in a behind‐the‐scenes workforce development experience with WWE, offering an inside look at the diverse careers that bring live sports entertainment to life. Additionally, February 27 Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago will host a Club‐based activation featuring WWE Superstars ahead of WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event, designed to inspire youth through conversation, interactive activities, and real‐world career exposure. NASCAR

Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation. Serving as an early kickoff to Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation's March Madness Match campaign (March 21-31), the event underscores the Foundation's longstanding commitment to helping young people build life skills, character and a love of active, healthy living through ALL STARS youth sports programs at Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Advancing Youth Fitness & Wellness Nationwide

Beyond these upcoming events, Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to expand opportunities for young people to engage in sports, e-sports, wellness and leadership development through ongoing collaborations with corporate supporters.

With partners including The Coca-Cola Company, Planet Fitness, Major League Baseball, Lenovo, adidas, Power Crunch, ESPN, Bank of America, BODYARMOR, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Puma, AMB Sports and Entertainment and more, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is helping young people build healthy habits, strengthen resilience and develop the skills needed to succeed in life--long after their final game.

To learn more about upcoming youth sports, e-sports, and wellness initiatives, visit ...

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (

CONTACT: Eliza Lynch Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2035227010...