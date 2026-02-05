Iron Age Footwear Launches Limited-Time Sock Collab With Skunk Skin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Iron Age Footwear has announced a limited-time collaboration with Skunk Skin ( ), introducing an odor-controlling work sock designed for blue-collar professionals who spend long hours in safety footwear.

For a limited period, customers who purchase footwear on IronAgeFootwear will receive a complimentary pair of Iron Age x Skunk Skin collaboration socks, while supplies last. The collaboration is limited to 2,500 pairs.

The socks are engineered to help neutralize odor-causing bacteria commonly associated with prolonged wear in steel-toe footwear. Feet sweat more than any other part of the body, creating an environment where bacteria and odor can develop quickly. The Iron Age x Skunk Skin socks are designed to address odor at the source without the use of sprays or chemical treatments.

Constructed to withstand steel-toe wear, the socks feature reinforced zones for durability, moisture management, and all-day comfort in demanding work environments.

The collaboration aligns with Iron Age's focus on providing practical solutions for workers across construction, manufacturing, and industrial trades.

The Iron Age x Skunk Skin socks are available for a limited time, free with purchase, exclusively at .



About Iron Age Footwear

Iron Age Footwear is a brand of Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world's finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp. Iron Age was the first protective toe footwear manufacturer in the United States, originating in Pittsburgh, PA in 1918. For more information, visit . For all of our latest news, updates, events, promotions, and new product introductions, visit and .

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .