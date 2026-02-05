US-Russia Nuclear Pact Expires, Sparking Fears Of New Arms Race
The termination of the New START Treaty could set the stage for what many fear could be an unconstrained nuclear arms race.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last year declared readiness to stick to the treaty's limits for another year if Washington follows suit, but US President Donald Trump has been noncommittal about extending it.
Putin discussed the pact's expiration with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said, noting Washington hasn't responded to his proposed extension.
Russia“will act in a balanced and responsible manner based on thorough analysis of the security situation,” Ushakov said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday night said in a statement that“under the current circumstances, we assume that the parties to the New START Treaty are no longer bound by any obligations or symmetrical declarations within the context of the Treaty, including its core provisions, and are fundamentally free to choose their next steps.”
