(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Announces the renewal of its enterprise customer agreement in India with The Muthoot Group, one of the country's largest and most established financial services organizations. The renewal supports QSE's strategy of strengthening its presence in the Indian market while continuing to expand the Company's footprint within highly regulated financial services environments. The agreement covers approximately 14,000 user licenses, representing a significant active enterprise deployment of QSE's secure access and post-quantum readiness platform. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading off $0.08 at $0.47.
