Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy


2026-02-05 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Obsidian Energy: Announced the results of our independent reserves evaluation for the year ended December 31, 2025. "Our reserves report reflects what was a transformational year at the Company given the disposition of our Pembina asset in April 2025," commented CEO Stephen Loukas. "However, organic activity once again more than replaced production across all reserve categories despite moderating our capital program in the second half of the year in response to lower commodity prices. Obsidian Energy shares T are trading unchanged at $10.23.

MENAFN05022026000212011056ID1110701309



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search