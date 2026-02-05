Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ares Strategic Mining Inc

2026-02-05 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces an expedited roadmap to the production of acidspar. The initiative will include an acceleration of the planned expansion of mining activities at the Spor Mountain, as well as fast tracking the construction of the flotation plant so the Company can produce acidspar to meet its Pentagon contract obligations. This initiative will include imminent drilling activities to expand mining targets and the number of mines available to Ares, as well as bringing in crews to ensure Ares can produce the highest grade fluorspar products in 2026. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up one cent at $0.46.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

