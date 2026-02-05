MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Integrated Quantum Technologies Appoints Accomplished Enterprise Technology Leader Anita Oehley as Chief Technology Officer, Announces Renewal of Marketing Agreement and Provides Management Changes

February 05, 2026 9:25 AM EST | Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-ready AI infrastructure for global organizations that handle highly sensitive data, today announced the appointment of Anita Oehley as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Highlights:



Integrated Quantum Technologies appoints award-winning global technology executive Anita Oehley as Chief Technology Officer, strengthening leadership across enterprise-scale platform development and execution

Ms. Oehley will lead technology strategy, platform architecture, and enterprise adoption for AIQuTM and VEILTM, supporting secure, scalable deployment across regulated and global environments

She brings deep experience across global SaaS companies, high-growth technology ventures, and regulated sectors, including serving as Global Customer Innovation Leader for AWS Marketplace Her appointment reinforces the Company's focus on building trusted, enterprise-grade AI and quantum-resilient infrastructure aligned with growth, compliance, and operational resiliency

In her role, Ms. Oehley will lead Integrated Quantum's technology strategy, platform architecture, and execution. She will be responsible for scaling and operationalizing AIQuTM, the Company's post-quantum AI infrastructure platform, and VEILTM, its proprietary privacy-preserving AI and data protection technology. Her focus will include ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, performance, and adoption across complex, regulated, and multinational customer environments.

Ms. Oehley is an award-winning global technology executive and visionary strategist with nearly 25 years of experience transforming enterprise-scale organizations across B2B, technology, and highly regulated industries. She is widely recognized for leading at the intersection of innovation, strategy, and execution, translating complex technical concepts into scalable platforms, trusted systems, and measurable business outcomes.

Throughout her career, Ms. Oehley has led multinational transformation initiatives valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, modernizing enterprise applications, optimizing global operations, and building data and AI ecosystems that support operational excellence, compliance, and resilience. Her experience includes delivering multiple end-to-end enterprise system implementations, unifying fragmented data environments, and enabling secure, AI-driven transformation programs designed to operate at global scale.

"As we move from innovation into enterprise-scale deployment, technology execution and platform discipline become mission critical," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. "Anita brings a rare combination of strategic vision and deep operational experience building trusted platforms at global scale. Her leadership as CTO significantly strengthens our ability to deliver AIQu and VEIL as enterprise-grade infrastructure that meets the real-world demands of regulated and multinational organizations."

Ms. Oehley added, "AIQu and VEIL represent a highly innovative shift in AI infrastructure, with the potential to impact how intelligent systems are built and deployed across multiple major segments of computing. This is foundational technology that addresses structural limitations in today's AI architectures and creates a clear path to scalable, enterprise-grade adoption. I'm excited to help translate that innovation into platforms that large organizations can operationalize globally as AI and quantum technologies converge."

Prior to joining Integrated Quantum Technologies, Ms. Oehley served as Global Customer Innovation Leader for AWS Marketplace, where she shaped worldwide customer innovation strategy and execution. She partnered with leading independent software vendors, facilitated enterprise innovation workshops, supported analyst engagements with firms such as Forrester and IDC, and aligned customer enablement with product and go-to-market strategy to accelerate adoption and deliver measurable customer value.

In addition to her industry leadership, Ms. Oehley has been recognized with multiple Excellence Awards from Westcon-Comstor for her outstanding contributions to digital transformation. In 2024, she served as an Advisor for the University of New Haven's Post Graduate Women in Leadership Program, mentoring emerging leaders and supporting advanced executive development.

As CTO, Ms. Oehley will play a central role in aligning Integrated Quantum's technology roadmap with enterprise adoption requirements, customer outcomes, and long-term platform scalability, supporting the Company's position at the forefront of Quantum AI Infrastructure.

Marketing Agreement Renewal:

The Company also announced that it has renewed its digital marketing services agreement with Native Ads, Inc. Under the renewed agreement, Native Ads will provide digital marketing services for an initial six-month term with a total budget of US$175,000. The Company retains the option, at its discretion, to renew or extend the agreement for an additional term at a further budget of up to US$175,000. The services are expected to include strategic content development, targeted distribution across digital and financial media platforms, and ongoing campaign optimization.

Native Ads and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company hold no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc., and maintain an address at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 6A3.

Management and Board Updates:

The Company also announced certain staffing and governance updates. Kevin Thomas has concluded his contract with the Company and is no longer serving as Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, Jeri Dunn has resigned from her role as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Thomas and Ms. Dunn for their contributions and service and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

These management and board changes reflect the Company's continued evolution as it sharpens its focus on building an enterprise-grade Quantum AI Infrastructure platform. As Integrated Quantum advances the development and commercialization of AIQuTM and VEILTM, management believes this streamlined leadership structure better aligns the Company's resources, expertise, and governance with its long-term technology vision and growth strategy.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQuTM platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEILTM is its first product, designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more information, visit:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

For further information, please contact:

1 Stiles Road, Salem, New Hampshire, 03079, USA

Tel: +1-212-634-9534

...

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji

Venture Strategies

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.