Energy Assistance, Participation In PURL, Joint Weapon Production Become Key Topics Of Zelenskytusk Meeting In Kyiv

"We talked about energy cooperation. There are things that can strengthen both of our countries. In particular, this concerns the development of our energy networks in Ukraine and in Poland. There are projects that we must implement," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Polish people for the assistance already provided, in particular energy equipment, primarily generators.

According to Zelensky, the talks also addressed gas supplies to Ukraine. "Poland is already working with us on this. We will expand this area and increase supplies of liquefied gas," he assured.

A separate part of the discussion concerned joint defense programs, namely PURL and SAFE. "We are counting on Poland's continued participation in the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons. We also count on Ukraine becoming a full participant in the SAFE program as well. We are preparing to jointly produce drones and other weapons," he emphasized.

As reported, today Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk began a visit to Kyiv. During this visit, he will be accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski, who together with his team is preparing the Gdansk conference on Ukraine's recovery.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine